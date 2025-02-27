ADVERTISEMENT

Nova Scotia

N.S. premier restores legislature scrums amid accusations of assault on press freedom

By The Canadian Press

Published

Nova Scotia Premier Tim Houston arrives for a first ministers meeting in Ottawa on Wednesday, Jan.15, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.