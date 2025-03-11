ADVERTISEMENT

Nova Scotia

Northern Pulp seeking $2.5 billion in private-public funding to build new pulp mill

By The Canadian Press

The Nova Scotia government has granted a five-week extension to Northern Pulp as the company works on a plan to build a new kraft paper mill on the province's southwestern shore four years after it was granted protection from its creditors. The Northern Pulp mill in Abercrombie Point, N.S., is viewed from Pictou, N.S., on Dec.13, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan