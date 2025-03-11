Skip to main content
Nova Scotia
News
Northern Pulp seeking $2.5 billion in private-public funding to build new pulp mill
By
The Canadian Press
Published:
March 11, 2025 at 3:45PM EDT
The Nova Scotia government has granted a five-week extension to Northern Pulp as the company works on a plan to build a new kraft paper mill on the province's southwestern shore four years after it was granted protection from its creditors. The Northern Pulp mill in Abercrombie Point, N.S., is viewed from Pictou, N.S., on Dec.13, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan