ADVERTISEMENT

Nova Scotia

Did Brad Marchand really have a Blizzard between periods of Game 3?

By The Associated Press

Published

Florida Panthers' Brad Marchand (63) reacts after scoring a goal against Carolina Hurricanes goaltender Pyotr Kochetkov (52) during the third period in Game 3 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Eastern Conference finals Saturday, May 24, 2025, in Sunrise, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)