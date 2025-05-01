ADVERTISEMENT

Nova Scotia

Canada’s oldest warship returns to the Halifax Waterfront for the summer

By Jesse Huot

Published

The HMCS Sackville, which is the last of the Flower-class Corvette warships, is docked at the Halifax Waterfront. (CTV/Paul Dewitt)
The HMCS Sackville, which is the last of the Flower-class Corvette warships, is docked at the Halifax Waterfront. (CTV/Paul Dewitt)