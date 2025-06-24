ADVERTISEMENT

New Brunswick

Saint John warned against paving old-growth forest and putting up industrial park

By The Canadian Press

Published

Chris Watson, a resident of Lorneville and a research scientist at the University of New Brunswick's physics department, is shown on Thursday June 19, 2025. Watson found a nearly 400-year-old tree in an area that is the site of proposed industrial expansion. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Hina Alam


















