New Brunswick supports jobs, modernization for metal fabrication company

From left: Jocelyn Larocque, director of engineering, innovation and research and development, Atelier Gérard Beaulieu; Jean-François Martel, deputy mayor of Saint-Quentin; Madawaska-Restigouche MP Guillaume Deschênes-Thériault; Luke Randall, minister responsible for Opportunities NB; Marc Beaulieu, president of Atelier Gérard Beaulieu; Transportation and Infrastructure Minister Chuck Chiasson; and Chelsea Petersen, project manager, Atelier Gérard Beaulieu. (Source: Government of New Brunswick)