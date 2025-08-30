New Brunswick

19 more charges laid against N.B. man accused of conspiring to personate a peace officer

By Stephanie Tsicos

Published

The N.B. RCMP says firearms, several pieces of police uniforms including duty belts, a Ford Taurus, radios, lights and sirens, and more were seized from a Pointe-du-Chêne residence.
The N.B. RCMP says firearms, several pieces of police uniforms including duty belts, a Ford Taurus, radios, lights and sirens, and more were seized from a Pointe-du-Chêne residence. (Source: New Brunswick RCMP)