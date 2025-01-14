ADVERTISEMENT

Atlantic

Newfoundland movie 7 years in the making debuts in Halifax

By Katie Kelly and Sean Mott

Published

Man makes acting debut in St. John’s film Sean Dalton is making his acting debut in a St. John’s movie about a man navigating life after prison.




















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.