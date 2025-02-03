ADVERTISEMENT

Atlantic

'It's an adult way to play with my toys': Bringing action figures to life through toy photography

By Amanda Debison

Published

Toy photographer Matt Miller sets up a shot in his workshop. (CTV/Amanda Debison)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.