Atlantic

Hydro-Québec suspends work at planned electric station in Labrador amid protests

By The Canadian Press

Published

Signs are shown in this handout photo at the site of a tentatively planned hydroelectric development at Gull Island in Labrador on Wednesday, July 9, 2025. Quebec's hydro utility says it has suspended work at the site amid protests by some residents. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Handout - Innu Accountability Coalition