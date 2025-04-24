ADVERTISEMENT

Atlantic

Federal election: Here’s who is running in each riding across the Maritimes

By Leigha Kaiser

Published

People make their way to and from an advance polling station in Ottawa, on Friday, April 18, 2025. Advance polls opened Friday for voters to cast their ballot in the federal election ahead of the April 28 official election day. (Spencer Colby / The Canadian Press) (Spencer Colby/The Canadian Press)