Eagles beat Drakkar in second-longest QMJHL playoff game

By The Canadian Press

Published

A hockey player in a black uniform jumps to the side while a goalie in a red and white uniform sits on the ground.
Angelo Fullerton of the Cape Breton Eagles scored the game-winning goal Friday, April 4, 2025. (Source: JaimeLee Gouthro/Cape Breton Eagles Team Photographer)