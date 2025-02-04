ADVERTISEMENT

Atlantic

Drones and drug drops fueling fears of escalating violence inside Maritime prisons: union

By Bill Dicks

Published

Drones used to drop drugs at Maritime prisons The union representing guards in Atlantic Canada is worried about drones being used to drop drugs at correctional facilities.


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.