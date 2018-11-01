

CTVNews.ca Staff





The federal government says it will be examining its financial support program for former governors general after the expenses of Adrienne Clarkson were revealed. Plus, a Nova Scotia woman who plans to die today says Canada’s assisted dying legislation needs improvements.

1. Public funding: Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says the federal government is reviewing the funding program for former governors general after it was revealed that Adrienne Clarkson has billed more than $1 million in expenses since retiring.

2. Assisted dying law: Despite choosing to undergo medically assisted death today, Nova Scotia woman Audrey Parker says she isn't dying on her own terms.

3. Data demand: Canada's privacy watchdog is investigating Statistics Canada's request for the banking data of half a million Canadians.

4. Loud driver: A British Columbia man has received a two-year ban after pleading guilty to a mischief charge for playing his music too loud in the car.

5. Prescription concerns: New research from Public Health Ontario says the province is seeing a high rate of prescribed antibiotics that could lead to an increase in drug-resistant infections.

One more thing...

Sleepy bears: A pair of black bear cubs puzzled hydro workers in Manitoba Wednesday when they fell asleep high up on a transmission pole.