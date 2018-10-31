

CTVNews.ca Staff





It’s common practice to turn up the volume when your favourite song comes on the radio, but one Vancouver Island man has been banned from using his car stereo for taking that notion to the extreme.

For complete coverage, visit CTV Vancouver Island

Dustin Hamilton of Central Saanich, B.C. pleaded guilty to mischief and has been sentenced to two years of probation after the use of his excessively loud stereo prompted more than a dozen complaints. As part of the sentence, Hamilton has been told not to use his car stereo in his hometown for the next two years.

The advanced stereo system in his blue PT Cruiser is capable of blasting tunes at 155-decibels, comparable to hearing a jet take off from 25 metres away, according to Industrial Noise Control. Listening to sounds this loud can also lead to a ruptured eardrum.

"The bass level is so loud that their dishes will rattle in the house, paintings or pictures and mirrors on the wall will shake, their young kids are woken up in the middle of the night because of the noise,” Central Saanich police spokesperson Cpl. Dan Cottingham said when Hamilton was charged back in August, 2017.

The aggravating volume has also led to physical altercations on the roads.

In September 2017, Hamilton was charged with assault and dangerous operation of a vehicle following an incident involving someone frustrated with the loud music. Hamilton was given one year of probation in the matter.

With files from CTV Vancouver Island