

CTVNews.ca Staff





A pair of black bear cubs that puzzled hydro workers in Manitoba when they fell asleep high up on a transmission pole have made it down safely.

Manitoba Hydro crew members spotted the pair resting on the pole in Sundown, Man., around 135 kilometres southwest of Winnipeg, on Wednesday morning.

The utility company cut off the electricity to the section of line around the bears so they were safe and started working on a plan to get them down.

Workers were seen approaching the young bears in a cherry picker to coax the cubs down and by early afternoon the pair was back on the ground.

“Definitely not a call our line workers go to every day,” Manitoba Hydro tweeted.

“Let’s hope these cubs learnt that hydro polls aren’t the best place to snooze.”

Staff were unsure why the bears climbed the pole, guessing that they may have been spooked by something.

For those following along with this story, the bears have made it down safely �� Definitely not a call our line workers go to every day. Let's hope these cubs learnt that hydro polls aren't the best place to snooze #breakingnews pic.twitter.com/bnmVda641F — Manitoba Hydro (@manitobahydro) October 31, 2018

There's a first for everything. A crew spotted two black bears on a transmission line near Sundown this morning �� We're working with officials to get the bears down safely. We hope they eventually come down on their own. We'll keep you posted! pic.twitter.com/m20trXJIAv — Manitoba Hydro (@manitobahydro) October 31, 2018