These are the 5 headlines you should read this morning

CTV News speaks to the families of some of the victims killed in a deadly plane crash in the Northwest Territories, a new execution method is used in Alabama and former justice minister David Lametti resigns as an MP. Here's what you need to know to start your day.

1. Court decision released: The top UN court is issuing a preliminary ruling in South Africa's genocide case against Israel.

2. U.S. execution uses new method: Alabama executed a convicted murderer with nitrogen gas, putting him to death with a first-of-its-kind method.

3. Tucker Carlson in Alberta: Premier Danielle Smith defended her participation at former Fox News host Tucker Carlson's Alberta events, saying her ideologies don't always fully align with the people she speaks to.

4. 'The love of our lives': Families of the victims of a deadly plane crash in the Northwest Territories speak to CTV News about their lost loved ones. One person survived the crash, which killed six others.

5. 911 calltaker charged: Calgary police say a 58-year-old woman, who was employed by the city's 911 services as a calltaker, faces a number of charges in connection with organized crime.

One more thing…

Former justice minister David Lametti resigns as Montreal MP

Minister of Justice and Attorney General of Canada David Lametti arrives to Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Thursday, June 8, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick