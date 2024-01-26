These are the 5 headlines you should read this morning

5 things

    CTV News speaks to the families of some of the victims killed in a deadly plane crash in the Northwest Territories, a new execution method is used in Alabama and former justice minister David Lametti resigns as an MP. Here's what you need to know to start your day.

    1. Court decision released: The top UN court is issuing a preliminary ruling in South Africa's genocide case against Israel.

    2. U.S. execution uses new method: Alabama executed a convicted murderer with nitrogen gas, putting him to death with a first-of-its-kind method.

    3. Tucker Carlson in Alberta: Premier Danielle Smith defended her participation at former Fox News host Tucker Carlson's Alberta events, saying her ideologies don't always fully align with the people she speaks to.

    4. 'The love of our lives': Families of the victims of a deadly plane crash in the Northwest Territories speak to CTV News about their lost loved ones. One person survived the crash, which killed six others.

    5. 911 calltaker charged: Calgary police say a 58-year-old woman, who was employed by the city's 911 services as a calltaker, faces a number of charges in connection with organized crime.

    Former justice minister David Lametti resigns as Montreal MP

    Mexico high schoolers take up arms after village kidnappings

    A volunteer police force in rural Mexico that says it has been overwhelmed by local kidnappings has recruited schoolchildren as young as 12 to join its ranks, the latest sign of how some parts of the country are struggling to cope with organized crime.

    New Formula One team name mocked as the worst in series history

    After climbing off the timing stand Thursday at Daytona International Speedway, he was asked his thoughts on the team known as AlphaTauri the last four years being renamed to Visa Cash App RB F1 — a moniker that has been widely panned by fans as the worst in F1 history.

