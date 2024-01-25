Politics

    • Former justice minister David Lametti resigns as Montreal MP

    Minister of Justice and Attorney General of Canada David Lametti arrives to Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Thursday, June 8, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick Minister of Justice and Attorney General of Canada David Lametti arrives to Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Thursday, June 8, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick
    Former justice minister and Montreal MP David Lametti says he is resigning from public office as of the end of this month.

    Lametti made the announcement today, saying in a statement that he resigns with "sadness" but his constituents would benefit from a change.

    He was first elected in 2015, and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau appointed him as federal justice minister and attorney general in 2019.

    The former law professor remained in that role until he was shuffled out of cabinet last July and replaced with current Justice Minister Arif Virani.

    Lametti says he was one of the longest-serving Liberal justice ministers of the past few decades, and his statement lists accomplishments including passing 13 bills.

    He says he is joining the Fasken Martineau DuMoulin law firm, where one of his focuses will be on Indigenous law.

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 25, 2023.

