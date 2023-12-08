These are the 5 headlines you should read this morning

The Conservatives launch an overnight marathon voting session, two men are charged in the death of a Quebecer and his partner in Dominica and five people are dead in a salmonella outbreak involving cantaloupes. Here's what you need to know to start your day.

1. Parliament: Pierre Poilievre's Conservatives launched an overnight marathon voting session in the House of Commons after threatening to delay the government's agenda over their opposition to the carbon tax.

2. Dominica: Two men have been charged in the death of Quebec-born film entrepreneur Daniel Langlois and his partner in the Caribbean nation.

3. Israel-Hamas: Desperate Palestinians fleeing Israel's expanding ground offensive crowded into an ever-shrinking area of the Gaza Strip as the Israel-Hamas war entered its third month Friday.

4. Russian election: Vladimir Putin will seek another presidential term, extending his rule of over two decades.

5. Salmonella: Five people have died in an outbreak linked to Malichita and Rudy brand cantaloupes sold in six provinces.

One more thing…

80-kilometre-wide asteroid to produce one-of-a-kind eclipse visible from Earth

This image made with the Hubble Space Telescope and released by NASA on Aug. 10, 2020 shows the star Alpha Orionis, or Betelgeuse. (Andrea Dupree (Harvard-Smithsonian CfA), Ronald Gilliland (STScI), NASA and ESA via AP)