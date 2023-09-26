These are the 5 headlines you should read this morning

House Speaker Anthony Rota is facing calls to resign, U.K. police announce an investigation into Russell Brand, and a new report says the world doesn't need any new oil and gas projects.

Here's what you need to know to start your day:

1. Will Rota resign? Tensions flared in the Commons on Monday over opposition calls for House Speaker Anthony Rota to resign after apologizing to Parliament for inviting, recognizing and leading the chamber in a standing ovation for a man who fought for a Nazi unit during the Second World War.

2. Russell Brand: British police have opened a sex crimes investigation triggered by news reports about comedian Russell Brand, who denies allegations of sexual assault made by four women.

3. Canada-India rift: Canada has updated its travel advisory for India to include warnings about protests and "negative sentiments" towards Canadians in light of a recent breakdown in Canada-India relations.

4. Auto workers talks: Contract talks between Unifor and General Motors Canada begin today covering about 4,300 workers.

5. Oil and gas projects: Global demand for fossil fuels is expected to peak before the end of the decade, the International Energy Agency says, adding no new major oil and gas extraction projects are needed, anywhere.

One more thing...

Canadian air force investigating 'inappropriate and unapproved' call sign broadcast on U.K. flight