Canada travel advisory to India updated to include protests, 'negative sentiments'
Canada has updated its travel advisory for India to include warnings about protests and "negative sentiments" towards Canadians in light of a recent breakdown in Canada-India relations.
Global Affairs Canada is urging travellers to exercise a high degree of caution when visiting the South Asian country.
"In the context of recent developments in Canada and in India, there are calls for protests and some negative sentiment towards Canada on social media," reads an update to the travel advisory. "Please remain vigilant and exercise caution."
The update comes after Prime Minister Justin Trudeau accused India last week of being involved in the killing of a Canadian citizen wanted for several years by authorities in that country.
Sikh activist Hardeep Singh Nijjar was gunned down in June outside a Sikh temple in temple in Surrey, B.C., a Vancouver suburb with a high Sikh population. Nijjar was a prominent member of a political movement to create an independent Sikh homeland known as Khalistan. At the time of his murder, he was working with the group Sikhs for Justice to organize an unofficial referendum among the Sikh diaspora.
Trudeau called for India's help to investigate before revealing there were "credible allegations" implicating India's government in the killing. Then, last Tuesday, Canada expelled an Indian diplomat.
India called the allegations absurd and fired back by expelling a Canadian representative.
The Indian government also halted all visa services for Canadian citizens and, five days before Canada updated its travel advisory, urged Indian citizens in Canada to exercise caution over "growing anti-India activities and politically-condoned hate crimes and criminal violence" here.
“Given the deteriorating security environment in Canada, Indian students in particular are advised to exercise extreme caution and remain vigilant,” reads the travel advisory.
Meanwhile, Sikh activists are urging the diaspora in Canada to gather outside Indian embassies in protest of the killing.
Over the weekend, Sikhs for Justice director Jatinder Singh Grewal told Reuters his organization will lead demonstrations outside the Indian embassies and consulates in Toronto, Ottawa and Vancouver to increase public awareness about Nijjar’s killing.
– With files from The Canadian Press and Reuters
MORE NEWS FROM CANADA
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Speaker's Nazi veteran invite 'profoundly embarrassing' Trudeau says, as Rota faces calls to resign
Tensions flared in the House of Commons on Monday over opposition calls for House of Commons Speaker Anthony Rota to resign after apologizing to the House of Commons for inviting, recognizing and leading the chamber in a standing ovation for a man who fought for a Nazi unit during the Second World War.
BREAKING U.K. police open sexual offences investigation after allegations about Russell Brand
British police have opened a sex crimes investigation triggered by news reports about comedian Russell Brand.
Canada travel advisory to India updated to include protests, 'negative sentiments'
Canada has updated its travel advisory for India to include warnings about protests and 'negative sentiments' towards Canadians in light of a recent breakdown in Canada-India relations.
We carry DNA from extinct cousins like Neanderthals. Science is now revealing their genetic legacy
Using the new and rapidly improving ability to piece together fragments of ancient DNA, scientists are finding that traits inherited from Neanderthals are still with us now, affecting our fertility, our immune systems, even how our bodies handled the COVID-19 virus.
Four in 10 child patients face unsafe spinal surgery wait times in Canada: report
Four out of ten child patients in Canada are facing unsafe spinal surgery wait times, which could cost the health-care system $44.6 million, according to a new report that was published Monday.
Toronto woman hospitalized overseas with botulism
A Toronto woman has been hospitalized in France with a severe case of botulism after eating improperly preserved sardines at a Bordeaux wine bar.
RCMP demolish last structure at Quebec's Roxham Road migrant crossing
The last RCMP building is coming down at Roxham Road, which became an unofficial border crossing used by more than 100,000 migrants crossing into Canada from Upstate New York to apply for asylum since 2017.
Thousands of Armenians flee Nagorno-Karabakh as the Turkish president visits Azerbaijan
Ethnic Armenians were streaming out of Nagorno-Karabakh on Monday after the Azerbaijani military reclaimed full control of the breakaway region, while Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan visited Azerbaijan in a show of support to its ally.
UN rights experts decry war crimes by Russia in Ukraine and look into genocide allegations
Independent UN-backed human rights experts said Monday they have turned up continued evidence of war crimes committed by Russian forces in their war against Ukraine, including torture -- some of it with such "brutality" that it led to death -- and rape of women aged up to 83 years old.
W5 HIGHLIGHTS
W5 Investigates What's driving limb-lengthening surgery -- a radical procedure making men taller
A growing number of men are undergoing a radical surgery to become taller. CTV W5 goes inside the lucrative world of limb-lengthening surgery.
W5 'The Amazing Race Canada' winner on bringing hope to others, 9 years after devastating diagnosis
In 2013, Catherine Wreford Ledlow was told she had two to six years to live. She speaks to CTV W5 about winning 'The Amazing Race Canada,' nine years after her brain cancer diagnosis.
Shrinking coastlines: Will more Canadians have to move because of climate change?
Post tropical storm Fiona showed how quickly Canadians can be displaced by climate change. W5 looks into whether more people living in vulnerable areas will have to consider moving in the years to come.
I met the 'World's Tallest Teenager' and his basketball career is just taking off
W5 Producer Shelley Ayres explains how she was in awe to meet what the Guinness Book of World Record's has named the World's Tallest Teenager, a 17-year-old from Quebec who plays for Team Canada.
W5 Investigates Daniel Jolivet insists he's not a murderer and says he has proof
Convicted murderer Daniel Jolivet, in prison for the past 30 years, has maintained his innocence since the day he was arrested. W5 reviews the evidence he painstakingly assembled while behind bars.
W5 Investigates Lebanese-Canadian family of 3-year-old killed in Beirut blast still searching for accountability, answers
More than two years after downtown Beirut was levelled by an explosion, a Lebanese-Canadian family of a 3-year-old girl killed in the blast is still searching for answers.
W5 EXCLUSIVE Interviewing a narco hitman: my journey into Mexico's cartel heartland
W5 goes deep into the narco heartland to interview a commander with one of Mexico's most brutal cartels.
W5 Investigates Pivot Airlines crew seeking justice after 'cocaine cargo' detainment
CTV W5 investigates what authorities knew about plans to smuggle cocaine out of the Dominican Republic on a Toronto-bound Pivot Airlines flight. The airline's crew is demanding justice following their eight-month detention.
Toronto
-
Charges dropped against construction company in Barrie, Ont. crash that killed 6 young adults
Charges against the company accused of criminal negligence in connection with an August 2022 collision that claimed the lives of six young adults in Barrie have been dropped.
-
3.4 million people affected by Ontario pregnancy and newborn care registry data breach
An Ontario government agency that manages data about pregnancy and newborn children in the province says the personal health information of about 3.4 million people was impacted by a data breach.
-
Thousands to gather outside Queen's Park to protest healthcare privatization in Ontario
Thousands of protesters are expected to gather on the lawn of Queen’s Park this afternoon to show their opposition to the privatization of healthcare as the legislature resumes following a summer break.
Ottawa
-
Boy, 3, dies after falling from Ottawa high-rise
A small memorial of stuffed animals and signs sits outside a Donald Street apartment building, where a three-year-old boy died after falling more than 16 storeys on Sunday.
-
Speaker's Nazi veteran invite 'profoundly embarrassing' Trudeau says, as Rota faces calls to resign
Tensions flared in the House of Commons on Monday over opposition calls for House of Commons Speaker Anthony Rota to resign after apologizing to the House of Commons for inviting, recognizing and leading the chamber in a standing ovation for a man who fought for a Nazi unit during the Second World War.
-
OPP warn of extortion scams after Renfrew County resident cheated out of $50,000
Ontario Provincial Police are issuing a new warning about extortion scams after a resident in Renfrew County was cheated out of more than $50,000.
Barrie
-
Charges dropped against construction company in Barrie, Ont. crash that killed 6 young adults
Charges against the company accused of criminal negligence in connection with an August 2022 collision that claimed the lives of six young adults in Barrie have been dropped.
-
Highway 400 multi-vehicle fatal collision involving pedestrian under investigation south of Barrie
A portion of Highway 400 through Innisfil, south of Barrie, is closed Monday morning for a collision.
-
5 people, including 2 children, injured in Innisfil collision
Several people, including two children, were hospitalized after a collision in Innisfil on Sunday.
Kitchener
-
New Indigenous centre in Kitchener vandalized
A new queer and Indigenous-led centre in Kitchener has been targeted by vandalism, less than two weeks before it's set to open to the public.
-
'I will never stop': Joshua Bennett's mother still seeking answers on two-year anniversary of his murder
Felisha Bennett is holding onto hope that someone will come forward with information on the murder of her 18-year-old son, Joshua Bennett, who was found dead on a Kitchener trail in 2021.
-
Police looking for offender known to frequent Kitchener
A Canada-wide warrant has been issued for a man know to frequent Kitchener, Barrie, Bracebridge and Sault Ste. Marie.
London
-
Attempted murder charge laid after man stabbed by stranger in east London, Ont.
A London man is facing an attempted murder charge after he allegedly stabbed a stranger in the city’s east end over the weekend.
-
Scarborough man arrested for human trafficking-related charged in London, Ont.
A Scarborough man is facing multiple human-trafficking related charged after he allegedly broke into the victim’s London home, prompting an investigation.
-
LIVE FROM COURT
LIVE FROM COURT Veltman trial, day 12: Jury hears from forensic identification officer
The trial of Nathaniel Veltman, who has been accused of intentionally striking a London, Ont. Muslim family with his pick-up truck, enters its third week Monday as the Crown continues to call witnesses.
Windsor
-
LIVE FROM COURT
LIVE FROM COURT Veltman trial, day 12: Jury hears from forensic identification officer
The trial of Nathaniel Veltman, who has been accused of intentionally striking a London, Ont. Muslim family with his pick-up truck, enters its third week Monday as the Crown continues to call witnesses.
-
Police investigate arson at new home builds in Amherstburg
Windsor police are investigating a suspected arson in Amherstburg that caused about $4 million in damage two new homes.
-
Windsor man facing multiple child pornography-related charges
A 39-year-old Windsor man is facing multiple charges after a months-long child pornography investigation.
Montreal
-
RCMP demolish last structure at Quebec's Roxham Road migrant crossing
The last RCMP building is coming down at Roxham Road, which became an unofficial border crossing used by more than 100,000 migrants crossing into Canada from Upstate New York to apply for asylum since 2017.
-
Montreal man visited Toronto Zoo in between killing spree, coroner's inquest hears
A coroner's inquest heard Monday that a man killed two people at random in Montreal in August 2022, then travelled to Ontario to visit the Toronto Zoo and Canada's Wonderland before returning to Quebec to murder again.
-
Atlantic
-
Four in 10 child patients face unsafe spinal surgery wait times in Canada: report
Four out of ten child patients in Canada are facing unsafe spinal surgery wait times, which could cost the health-care system $44.6 million, according to a new report that was published Monday.
-
RCMP investigate fatal crash in Plympton, N.S.
Digby RCMP are investigating a single-vehicle crash that took the life of one person in Plympton, N.S.
-
Four people injured in a three-vehicle collision in Port Mouton, N.S.: RCMP
Queens District RCMP say four people were injuired in a serious collision involving three cars on Highway 103 in Port Mouton, N.S., on Monday.
Winnipeg
-
Winnipeg crash leaves one dead, three injured
A single-car crash in Winnipeg on Sunday night has left one person dead and three others in the hospital
-
Manitoba Tories make community safety promises to start final week of campaigning
The Manitoba Progressive Conservatives have their sights on safety entering the final full week of campaigning ahead of the Oct. 3 provincial vote.
-
Attacks ramp up as parties continue campaigning for Oct. 3 Manitoba election
Manitoba's party leaders stepped up their attacks over the weekend in a bid to gain momentum heading into the final full week of the provincial election campaign.
Calgary
-
Partial settlement in class-action lawsuit approved; Stampede's admission, payout to move forward
An Alberta court justice has approved a partial settlement in a class-action lawsuit involving decades-long sexual abuse within The Young Canadians at the Calgary Stampede by an adult supervisor.
-
Calgary homicide unit investigates suspicious downtown death
Calgary police are investigating the death of a man found suffering from 'suspicious' injuries early Monday.
-
Calgary homes under construction allegedly targeted by thief
Calgary police are hoping to return a "significant amount" of stolen goods to their rightful owners after seizing the items from two local storage units and a home south of the city.
Edmonton
-
Kenneth Courtorielle found guilty of manslaughter in death of Billie Johnson
An Alberta man has been convicted in the death of his girlfriend Billie Johnson.
-
Speaker's Nazi veteran invite 'profoundly embarrassing' Trudeau says, as Rota faces calls to resign
Tensions flared in the House of Commons on Monday over opposition calls for House of Commons Speaker Anthony Rota to resign after apologizing to the House of Commons for inviting, recognizing and leading the chamber in a standing ovation for a man who fought for a Nazi unit during the Second World War.
-
Driver dead in weekend rollover northeast of Edmonton
One person is dead after a single-vehicle rollover on Saturday.
Vancouver
-
Heavy police presence ahead of planned protest at Vancouver's Indian consulate
A heavy police presence can be seen in downtown Vancouver Monday ahead of a planned protest over the killing of a Sikh leader and allegations that the Indian government played a role in the slaying.
-
Strong winds expected to batter Metro Vancouver Monday
A special weather statement is in effect for Metro Vancouver due to a fall storm expected to bring strong winds and heavy rain, and residents are being warned to brace for falling branches and potential power outages.
-
B.C. premier in Ottawa to discuss housing, wildfires, floods
British Columbia Premier David Eby and six of his cabinet ministers are in Ottawa for two days to meet with federal policymakers on issues including housing, wildfires, and floods.
Politics
-
Speaker's Nazi veteran invite 'profoundly embarrassing' Trudeau says, as Rota faces calls to resign
Tensions flared in the House of Commons on Monday over opposition calls for House of Commons Speaker Anthony Rota to resign after apologizing to the House of Commons for inviting, recognizing and leading the chamber in a standing ovation for a man who fought for a Nazi unit during the Second World War.
-
Kremlin says Canadian recognition of veteran from Nazi unit is 'outrageous'
The Kremlin said on Monday it was 'outrageous' that a Ukrainian man who served in one of Adolf Hitler's Waffen SS units during the Second World War had been presented to Canada's parliament last week as a hero.
-
House Speaker Anthony Rota apologizes after inviting man who fought for Nazis to Parliament
Several Jewish advocacy organizations condemned members of Parliament on Sunday for giving a standing ovation to a man who fought for a Nazi unit during the Second World War.
Health
-
Canada approves Ebola virus vaccine for adults exposed to the deadly disease
Canada has approved a vaccine to prevent Ebola in non-pregnant and otherwise healthy adults aged 18 and older.
-
Four in 10 child patients face unsafe spinal surgery wait times in Canada: report
Four out of ten child patients in Canada are facing unsafe spinal surgery wait times, which could cost the health-care system $44.6 million, according to a new report that was published Monday.
-
What doctors say needs to change about health care in Canada
A group of Canadian doctors, nurses and other health-care providers has issued recommendations on how to make health care more equitable for disadvantaged people.
Sci-Tech
-
We carry DNA from extinct cousins like Neanderthals. Science is now revealing their genetic legacy
Using the new and rapidly improving ability to piece together fragments of ancient DNA, scientists are finding that traits inherited from Neanderthals are still with us now, affecting our fertility, our immune systems, even how our bodies handled the COVID-19 virus.
-
Photo giant Getty took a leading AI image-maker to court. Now it's also embracing the technology
Seattle-based Getty Images is taking a two-pronged approach to the threat and opportunity that AI poses to its business. First, it sued a leading purveyor of AI-generated images earlier this year for what it alleged was 'brazen infringement' of Getty's image collection 'on a staggering scale.' Now, it's embracing the technology.
-
It's here! Rare asteroid sample lands on Earth after OSIRIS-REx drops cargo
Seven years after OSIRIS-REx was sent into space to retrieve a sample of an asteroid, the NASA-led spacecraft has delivered its cargo into Earth’s orbit, and Canada is set to receive a piece.
Entertainment
-
BREAKING
BREAKING U.K. police open sexual offences investigation after allegations about Russell Brand
British police have opened a sex crimes investigation triggered by news reports about comedian Russell Brand.
-
Taylor Swift turns out to see Travis Kelce, Kansas City Chiefs play Chicago Bears
Travis Kelce put the ball in Taylor Swift's court, and she wound up bringing it to Arrowhead Stadium after all. Call it what you want. It's out of the woods now.
-
Canadian conductor Yannick Nezet-Seguin prepared Bradley Cooper for 'Maestro' role
Montreal conductor Yannick Nezet-Seguin says he employed a secret weapon in teaching Bradley Cooper how to conduct like Leonard Bernstein in the upcoming biopic 'Maestro' -- an earpiece.
Business
-
Thailand receives the first Chinese visitors under a new visa-free policy to boost tourism
Top Thai officials welcomed hundreds of Chinese tourists at Bangkok's international airport on Monday, the first day of a new visa-free entry program that officials say will boost the country's tourism industry that was badly damaged by the coronavirus pandemic.
-
Interest rates will stay high 'as long as necessary,' the European Central Bank's leader says
The head of the European Central Bank said Monday that interest rates will stay high enough to restrict business activity for 'as long as necessary' to beat back inflation.
-
EU commissioner calls for more balanced trade with China and warns that Ukraine could divide them
The European Union's trade commissioner called for a more balanced economic relationship with China on Monday, noting a trade imbalance of nearly 400 billion euros ($425 billion), while also warning that China's position on the war in Ukraine could endanger its relationship with Europe.
Lifestyle
-
Toymaker Lego to stick to its quest to find sustainable materials despite failed recycle attempt
Denmark's Lego said on Monday that it remains committed to its quest to find sustainable materials to reduce carbon emissions, even after an experiment by the world's largest toymaker to use recycled bottles did not work.
-
'Milestone' OLG lottery jackpot to be drawn this week
A lucky lottery player will be the winner of a record-breaking multi-million dollar prize on Wednesday.
-
Sask. sisters' sanctuary gives ponies and donkeys with special needs a second chance at life
A sanctuary just outside of Estevan is giving some of Saskatchewan’s smallest equines with special needs the opportunity for a forever home.
Sports
-
Ryder Cup 2023: A look inside the walls of the 11th-century Marco Simone castle
The nearly 300,000 fans descending on the Marco Simone club for the Ryder Cup this week will be able to see the 11th-century castle with the same name from various points of the course -- it's wedged between the sixth and eighth holes and has a big Italian flag waving from its tower -- but they won't be able to visit it.
-
Montreal Marathon: 2 runners suffer cardiac arrest at finish line
Two participants in Sunday's half-marathon in Montreal suffered cardiorespiratory arrest at the finish line, event organizers confirmed.
-
Former Manitoba Moose forward Nicolas Kerdiles killed in Nashville motorcycle crash
Former NHL player Nicolas Kerdiles died Saturday after a motorcycle crash in Nashville, according to police. He was 29.
Autos
-
Ford offers Unifor wage increases up to 25 per cent
Ford Motor has offered Canadian union Unifor wage increases of up to 25 per cent in its tentative agreement, the union said on Saturday. The agreement provides a 10 per cent wage increase for the first year followed by increases of two per cent and three per cent through the second and third year and a $10,000 productivity and quality bonus to all employees on the active roll of the company, Unifor said.
-
Autoworkers still have room to expand their strike against carmakers. But they also face risks
Even after escalating its strike against Detroit automakers on Friday, the United Auto Workers union still has plenty of leverage in its effort to force the companies to agree to significant increases in pay and benefits.
-
U.S. autoworkers expand their strike to 38 locations in 20 states. Biden plans visit to show support
The United Auto Workers union expanded its strike against major carmakers Friday, walking out of all 38 parts-distribution centres operated by General Motors and Jeep and Ram owner Stellantis in 20 states but sparing Ford from further shutdowns.