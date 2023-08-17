These are the 5 headlines you should read this morning

N.W.T. officials order phased evacuation of Yellowknife as wildfire approaches city
Officials in the Northwest Territories have ordered residents of Yellowknife to evacuate as wildfires burn just outside the city's borders.
An evacuation order in Yellowknife, the rate of COVID infection among Canadians, an important war memorial vandalized and incoming reaction to the 'Freedom Convoy' commission's findings.
Here's what you need to know to start your day.
1. N.W.T. fires: Officials have ordered residents of Yellowknife to evacuate as wildfires burn just outside the city's borders.
2. COVID-19: 75 per cent of Canadians were infected with COVID-19 by March 2023, according to a new study.
3. Memorial vandalized: The Canadian National Vimy Memorial was vandalized with graffiti.
4. 'Freedom Convoy' report: The Trudeau government is set to respond to the 'Freedom Convoy' commission findings this week; here's a refresher on the recommendations from the report.
5. What's driving the prices?: Gas prices are expected to reach an annual high this summer across Canada and into fall, with more than one factor causing the increase, experts say.
One more thing…
'You are responsible': CFIA issues notice to retailers following several caffeinated energy drink recalls
The Canadian Food Inspection Agency has issued a recall for six more energy drinks over their caffeine content. (Canadian Food Inspection Agency)
Officials in the Northwest Territories have ordered residents of Yellowknife to evacuate as wildfires burn just outside the city's borders.
Canada's Veterans Affairs minister is condemning vandalism to the Canadian National Vimy Memorial in France.
Secretly filming and sharing footage of consensual sex constitutes a sexual assault, according to an Ottawa judge's recent ruling, sparking a debate over how courts view consent in cases involving technology.
Inflation has increased, according to Statistics Canada, and gas prices are at least partly to blame. Here's why gas could be costing Canadians more over the next few months.
Britney Spears' husband, Sam Asghari, has filed for divorce from the superstar 14 months after they were married, a person familiar with the filing said late Wednesday.
Canada has been left off China’s approved list of international destinations for tour groups, in an apparent political boycott.
Hawaii's governor vowed to protect local landowners from being 'victimized' by opportunistic buyers when Maui rebuilds from a deadly wildfire that incinerated a historic island community, as schools began reopening.
An evacuation order in Yellowknife, the rate of COVID infection among Canadians, an important war memorial vandalized and incoming reaction to the 'Freedom Convoy' commission's findings. Here's what you need to know to start your day.
NASA has released new photos taken from space showing thick columns of smoke billowing from the numerous large wildfires fires across the Northwest Territories
Canada's Veterans Affairs minister is condemning vandalism to the Canadian National Vimy Memorial in France.
Secretly filming and sharing footage of consensual sex constitutes a sexual assault, according to an Ottawa judge's recent ruling, sparking a debate over how courts view consent in cases involving technology.
Officials in the Northwest Territories have ordered residents of Yellowknife to evacuate as wildfires burn just outside the city's borders.
NASA has released new photos taken from space showing thick columns of smoke billowing from the numerous large wildfires fires across the Northwest Territories
Homicide investigators say a third suspect was involved in the slaying of a Sikh leader outside a Surrey gurdwara in June.
About 80 campers have been evacuated from Cathedral Provincial Park in southern British Columbia after being trapped overnight by a nearby wildfire.
A police raid that drew national attention to a small Kansas newspaper over threats to press freedoms wasn't supported by evidence, a prosecutor said Wednesday, as the paper's staff scrambled to print its first edition since their cellphones and computers were seized.
Hawaii's governor vowed to protect local landowners from being 'victimized' by opportunistic buyers when Maui rebuilds from a deadly wildfire that incinerated a historic island community, as schools began reopening.
An ex-police officer considered by many to be Haiti's most powerful gang leader warned Wednesday that he would fight any international armed force deployed to the Caribbean country if it committed any abuses.
A Russian court on Thursday imposed a 3-million-ruble (US$32,000) fine on Google for failing to delete allegedly false information about the conflict in Ukraine.
The world's top chess federation has ruled that transgender women cannot compete in its official events for females until an assessment of gender change is made by its officials.
Thai authorities said Thursday they have seized more than a ton of pangolin scales worth over 50 million baht (US$1.4 million) that are believed to have been headed out of the country through a land border.
Five months after the federal government pulled David Johnston out of his role as Canada's first-ever federal leaders' debates commissioner to take on what became his short stint as foreign interference special rapporteur, his old job remains vacant, with the Liberals tight-lipped on the process to find his replacement.
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau promised to respond to the Emergencies Act commission's recommendations in six months. That deadline is Friday, so here's a refresher on commissioner Rouleau's calls for change.
Academics, commercial banks and policy thinkers have all been warning the federal government that the pace of population growth, facilitated by immigration, is making the housing crisis worse. But the Liberals are doubling down on their commitment to bring more people into the country, arguing that Canada needs high immigration to support the economy and build the homes it desperately needs.
The approval of a fast-acting, short-term medication in the United States to treat postpartum depression has Canadian maternal health experts and advocates hoping people north of the border will soon have access to the same treatment.
A recent study finds that 75 per cent of the Canadian population had detectable antibodies from COVID-19 through infections by March 2023.
A new survey says an alarming number of kids age 12 and older have been treated for drug overdoses in Canada.
The iMac G3 was arguably the first fashionable computer, becoming a late ’90s and Y2K staple, with around 6.5 million units sold before it was retired in 2003.
Netflix says it has begun an experiment allowing some Canadians to play its games on their televisions and computers.
The public’s anxiety over new AI technology is misguided, according to theoretical physicist Michio Kaku.
Britney Spears' husband, Sam Asghari, has filed for divorce from the superstar 14 months after they were married, a person familiar with the filing said late Wednesday.
Jerry Moss, a music industry giant who co-founded A&M Records with Herb Alpert and rose from a Los Angeles garage to the heights of success with hits by Alpert, the Police, the Carpenters and hundreds of other performers, has died at age 88.
A central Florida art museum which was raided last year by the FBI over an exhibit of what turned out to be forged Jean-Michel Basquiat paintings has sued its former executive director and others, claiming they were part of a scheme to profit from the eventual sale of the fake artwork.
Inflation has increased, according to Statistics Canada, and gas prices are at least partly to blame. Here's why gas could be costing Canadians more over the next few months.
Canada has been left off China’s approved list of international destinations for tour groups, in an apparent political boycott.
The LCBO says customers' personal Information has been compromised in a data breach – for the second time this year.
A neurosurgeon who performed life-saving brain surgery on a 10-year-old patient a decade ago said it’s surreal to work alongside her in his lab this summer.
After getting stuck in the coastal town of Nosara, Costa Rica, during the Covid-19 pandemic, Stefanie Tannenbaum, from the U.S., felt so at home that she decided to stay for good. Now, nearly four years later, she owns a sustainable boutique hotel.
As Canadians continue to feel the financial toll of inflation while grocery shopping, one registered dietitian offers practical tips for cutting costs at dollar stores, without compromising nutrition.
U.S. women's national team coach Vlatko Andonovski has resigned, a person familiar with the decision told The Associated Press on Wednesday.
A prosecutor in the Dominican Republic says the investigation into Tampa Bay Rays All-Star shortstop Wander Franco's alleged relationship with a minor is being handled by a division specializing in minors and gender violence in the province of Peravia.
A prominent Memphis couple with a longstanding relationship to former NFL player Michael Oher want to end a conservatorship that he's challenging in court, their lawyers said.
Edmunds' experts break down what electronic vehicle owners need to know about the format changes.
Hyundai has announced a recall of 11,120 newer model vehicles in Canada and 52,008 in the U.S. due to a fire risk.
Toyota says certain 2022 and 2023 models of its Tundra and Tundra Hybrid vehicles are under a safety recall due to the risk of a fuel leak from a faulty tube, posing a potential fire hazard.