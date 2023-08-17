These are the 5 headlines you should read this morning

An evacuation order in Yellowknife, the rate of COVID infection among Canadians, an important war memorial vandalized and incoming reaction to the 'Freedom Convoy' commission's findings.

Here's what you need to know to start your day.

1. N.W.T. fires: Officials have ordered residents of Yellowknife to evacuate as wildfires burn just outside the city's borders.

2. COVID-19: 75 per cent of Canadians were infected with COVID-19 by March 2023, according to a new study.

3. Memorial vandalized: The Canadian National Vimy Memorial was vandalized with graffiti.

4. 'Freedom Convoy' report: The Trudeau government is set to respond to the 'Freedom Convoy' commission findings this week; here's a refresher on the recommendations from the report.

5. What's driving the prices?: Gas prices are expected to reach an annual high this summer across Canada and into fall, with more than one factor causing the increase, experts say.

One more thing…

'You are responsible': CFIA issues notice to retailers following several caffeinated energy drink recalls

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency has issued a recall for six more energy drinks over their caffeine content. (Canadian Food Inspection Agency)