75 per cent of Canadians were infected with COVID-19 by March 2023, study finds
A recent study finds that 75 per cent of the Canadian population had detectable antibodies from COVID-19 through infections by March 2023.
Researchers from the COVID-19 Immunity Task Force (CITF), in collaboration with seven research studies, shared the findings in a study published in the Canadian Medical Association journal on Monday.
Researchers studied the Canadian population’s trends in infection and vaccination in three phases: prevaccination (March to Nov. 2020), vaccine roll-out (Dec. 2020 to Nov. 21), and the arrival of the Omicron variant (Dec. 2021 to March 2023). They also measured infection rates by geographical region and age using a time-series approach and data from more than 900,000 individual samples from 10 provinces.
According to the study, in the first two phases, seroprevalence -- the number of people in a population who test positive for a specific disease -- from infection was low, with less than 0.3 per cent of the Canadian population exposed to the virus in July 2020 and soon reaching nine per cent in Nov. 2021.
Researchers said that after Omicron, infection rates increased reaching 75 per cent by March 2023.
"Despite high vaccine coverage in Canada, all previous increases in seroprevalence due to infection were dwarfed by the increase caused by the Omicron variant," said CITF associate scientific director and study lead Dr. Bruce Mazer in a news release Monday.
"After 6 months of the Omicron variant circulating in Canada, infection-acquired seroprevalence had risen to 47 per cent by mid-June 2022, with an average monthly increase of 6.4 per cent per month between December 15, 2021, and July 2022," added Mazer.
Researchers shared that despite vaccine coverage reaching 79 per cent by fall 2021, and cumulative reported cases remained at a low of 4.7 per cent, the arrival of the Omicron variant was not slowed down by high vaccine coverage and the population’s immunity from infections in earlier phases of the pandemic.
The study also revealed that rates of infection-acquired immunity increased faster in younger age groups, with close to 80 per cent adults under age 25 testing positive, 75 per cent in ages 25 to 39, 70 per cent in ages 40 to 59, and 60 per cent in those aged 60 and over by spring 2023.
The study concluded that "many people in Canada have hybrid immunity against SARS-CoV-2, but variations by age and geography and the potential for waning antibody levels suggest that public health policy and clinical decisions will need to be tailored to local patterns of population immunity."
MORE HEALTH NEWS
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Health minister monitoring COVID-19 'very closely' amid early signs cases on the rise
Canada's new Health Minister Mark Holland says the federal government is monitoring the COVID-19 situation 'very closely' as the latest data from the Public Health Agency of Canada suggests infections may be rising, while cautioning that an uptick is expected as the fall nears as a new variant known as EG.5 emerges.
Darren Kent, actor in 'Game of Thrones,' dead
Darren Kent, the actor famous for his role of a goatherder in 'Game of Thrones' among other titles, has died.
Canadian National Vimy Memorial vandalized with graffiti
Canada's Veterans Affairs minister is condemning vandalism to the Canadian National Vimy Memorial in France.
75 per cent of Canadians were infected with COVID-19 by March 2023, study finds
A recent study finds that 75 per cent of the Canadian population had detectable antibodies from COVID-19 through infections by March 2023.
Tourism industry expecting hit after China leaves Canada off approved travel list
Canada has been left off China’s approved list of international destinations for tour groups, in an apparent political boycott.
'You are responsible': CFIA issues notice to retailers following several caffeinated energy drink recalls
After a series of recalls for several types of caffeinated energy drinks, the Canadian Food Inspection Agency put out a public notice on Tuesday reminding the industry that they are responsible for adhering to Canada's requirements regarding caffeine levels in beverages they sell.
Trudeau gov't to respond to 'Freedom Convoy' commission findings; here's a refresher on the recommendations
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau promised to respond to the Emergencies Act commission's recommendations in six months. That deadline is Friday, so here's a refresher on commissioner Rouleau's calls for change.
Ex-CRA employee allegedly embezzled almost $20,000 in CERB, CRCB scam: RCMP
A former Canada Revenue Agency employee has been charged following an investigation into an alleged Canada Emergency Response Benefit scam.
3rd suspect, getaway vehicle involved in June killing of B.C. Sikh leader, police say
Homicide investigators say a third suspect was involved in the slaying of a Sikh leader outside a Surrey gurdwara in June.
Canada
-
Canadian National Vimy Memorial vandalized with graffiti
Canada's Veterans Affairs minister is condemning vandalism to the Canadian National Vimy Memorial in France.
-
3rd suspect, getaway vehicle involved in June killing of B.C. Sikh leader, police say
Homicide investigators say a third suspect was involved in the slaying of a Sikh leader outside a Surrey gurdwara in June.
-
Campers evacuated after flaring wildfire trapped them in southern B.C. backcountry
About 80 campers have been evacuated from Cathedral Provincial Park in southern British Columbia after being trapped overnight by a nearby wildfire.
-
18-month-old girl's death in Edmonton suspicious: police
Police are investigating the death of a little girl in Edmonton.
-
Ex-CRA employee allegedly embezzled almost $20,000 in CERB, CRCB scam: RCMP
A former Canada Revenue Agency employee has been charged following an investigation into an alleged Canada Emergency Response Benefit scam.
-
Here's what it looks like in the N.W.T. as fires rage
As fires continue to rage across the Northwest Territories and communities evacuate, residents don't know what they could return to. Here's what it looks like on the ground.
World
-
Kansas prosecutor says police should return computers and cellphones seized in raid on newspaper
A police raid that drew national attention to a small Kansas newspaper over threats to press freedoms wasn't supported by evidence, a prosecutor said Wednesday, as the paper's staff scrambled to print its first edition since their cellphones and computers were seized.
-
Haiti gang leader vows to fight any foreign armed force if it commits abuses
An ex-police officer considered by many to be Haiti's most powerful gang leader warned Wednesday that he would fight any international armed force deployed to the Caribbean country if it committed any abuses.
-
Veto overridden: Ban on gender-affirming care for minors takes effect in North Carolina
Transgender youth in North Carolina lost access Wednesday to the gender-affirming treatments many credit as live-saving after the Republican-controlled General Assembly overrode the Democratic governor's veto of that legislation and others touching on gender in sports and classroom instruction.
-
Ada Deer, influential Native American leader from Wisconsin, dies at 88
Ada Deer, an esteemed Native American leader from Wisconsin and the first woman to lead the Bureau of Indian Affairs, has died at age 88.
-
Officers testify in trial of 2 white Mississippi men in shooting at Black FedEx driver
A police dispatcher and a detective testified Wednesday in the trial of two white men in Mississippi who are accused of chasing and shooting at a Black FedEx driver who had dropped off a package at a home.
-
Georgia prosecutor seeks March trial date for Trump and 18 others in election case
The prosecutor in Atlanta who obtained an indictment this week against former President Donald Trump and 18 others wants to take the case to trial in March.
Politics
-
Trudeau gov't to respond to 'Freedom Convoy' commission findings; here's a refresher on the recommendations
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau promised to respond to the Emergencies Act commission's recommendations in six months. That deadline is Friday, so here's a refresher on commissioner Rouleau's calls for change.
-
Housing crisis: Feds stick by immigration plan, rethink international student flows
Academics, commercial banks and policy thinkers have all been warning the federal government that the pace of population growth, facilitated by immigration, is making the housing crisis worse. But the Liberals are doubling down on their commitment to bring more people into the country, arguing that Canada needs high immigration to support the economy and build the homes it desperately needs.
-
Health minister monitoring COVID-19 'very closely' amid early signs cases on the rise
Canada's new Health Minister Mark Holland says the federal government is monitoring the COVID-19 situation 'very closely' as the latest data from the Public Health Agency of Canada suggests infections may be rising, while cautioning that an uptick is expected as the fall nears as a new variant known as EG.5 emerges.
Health
-
75 per cent of Canadians were infected with COVID-19 by March 2023, study finds
A recent study finds that 75 per cent of the Canadian population had detectable antibodies from COVID-19 through infections by March 2023.
-
Kids overdosing is a public health emergency, Canadian pediatricians say
A new survey says an alarming number of kids age 12 and older have been treated for drug overdoses in Canada.
-
Health minister monitoring COVID-19 'very closely' amid early signs cases on the rise
Canada's new Health Minister Mark Holland says the federal government is monitoring the COVID-19 situation 'very closely' as the latest data from the Public Health Agency of Canada suggests infections may be rising, while cautioning that an uptick is expected as the fall nears as a new variant known as EG.5 emerges.
Sci-Tech
-
‘A real stroke of genius.’ How Apple’s iMac G3 became an object of desire
The iMac G3 was arguably the first fashionable computer, becoming a late ’90s and Y2K staple, with around 6.5 million units sold before it was retired in 2003.
-
Netflix launches gaming test for televisions and computers in Canada
Netflix says it has begun an experiment allowing some Canadians to play its games on their televisions and computers.
-
AI fears overblown? Theoretical physicist calls chatbots 'glorified tape recorders'
The public’s anxiety over new AI technology is misguided, according to theoretical physicist Michio Kaku.
Entertainment
-
Jerry Moss, co-founder of A&M Records and Rock Hall of Fame member, dies at 88
Jerry Moss, a music industry giant who co-founded A&M Records with Herb Alpert and rose from a Los Angeles garage to the heights of success with hits by Alpert, the Police, the Carpenters and hundreds of other performers, has died at age 88.
-
Florida art museum sues former director over forged Basquiat paintings scheme
A central Florida art museum which was raided last year by the FBI over an exhibit of what turned out to be forged Jean-Michel Basquiat paintings has sued its former executive director and others, claiming they were part of a scheme to profit from the eventual sale of the fake artwork.
-
'The Blind Side' family ready to end conservatorship for Michael Oher, lawyers say
A prominent Memphis couple with a longstanding relationship to former NFL player Michael Oher want to end a conservatorship that he's challenging in court, their lawyers said.
Business
-
Why gas prices are so high and what to expect in the fall
Inflation has increased, according to Statistics Canada, and gas prices are at least partly to blame. Here's why gas could be costing Canadians more over the next few months.
-
Tourism industry expecting hit after China leaves Canada off approved travel list
Canada has been left off China’s approved list of international destinations for tour groups, in an apparent political boycott.
-
Aeroplan numbers, personal information leaked in LCBO data breach
The LCBO says customers' personal Information has been compromised in a data breach – for the second time this year.
Lifestyle
-
This U.S. woman got stranded in Costa Rica, so she opened a luxury hotel
After getting stuck in the coastal town of Nosara, Costa Rica, during the Covid-19 pandemic, Stefanie Tannenbaum, from the U.S., felt so at home that she decided to stay for good. Now, nearly four years later, she owns a sustainable boutique hotel.
-
Turning to dollar stores for groceries? Here's what a dietician recommends
As Canadians continue to feel the financial toll of inflation while grocery shopping, one registered dietitian offers practical tips for cutting costs at dollar stores, without compromising nutrition.
-
Tasty auction tale ends as Edmonton-based restaurant chain buys Alberta donair costume
An Edmonton-based donair and poutine chain is the new owner of a donair costume, winning an auction by an Alberta government surplus site.
Sports
-
Dominican investigation of Rays' Wander Franco is being led by gender violence and minors division
A prosecutor in the Dominican Republic says the investigation into Tampa Bay Rays All-Star shortstop Wander Franco's alleged relationship with a minor is being handled by a division specializing in minors and gender violence in the province of Peravia.
-
'The Blind Side' family ready to end conservatorship for Michael Oher, lawyers say
A prominent Memphis couple with a longstanding relationship to former NFL player Michael Oher want to end a conservatorship that he's challenging in court, their lawyers said.
-
Hockey Canada releases plan to promote equity, diversity and inclusion
An audit to address gaps in pay equity, a reworked recruitment strategy and ensuring Indigenous representation in event bids are among the deliverables in a diversity and inclusion report released by Hockey Canada.
Autos
-
Edmunds: Tesla wins the EV charge plug format war
Edmunds' experts break down what electronic vehicle owners need to know about the format changes.
-
Hyundai recalls more than 11,000 vehicles in Canada over fire risk
Hyundai has announced a recall of 11,120 newer model vehicles in Canada and 52,008 in the U.S. due to a fire risk.
-
Toyota recalls thousands of Tundra vehicles in Canada, U.S. due to issue with plastic fuel tube
Toyota says certain 2022 and 2023 models of its Tundra and Tundra Hybrid vehicles are under a safety recall due to the risk of a fuel leak from a faulty tube, posing a potential fire hazard.