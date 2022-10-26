5 things to know for Wednesday, October 26, 2022

1. Freed from ISIS: Two Canadian women and at least one child have been freed from an ISIS detention camp in Syria, CTV News has confirmed.

2. Cutting ties: Following a motion tabled in the House of Commons to sever ties between Canada and the monarchy, Bloc Quebecois Leader Yves-François Blanchet on Tuesday called the institution "incredibly racist" and "slave-driven."

3. Parents alarmed: According to the Public Health Agency of Canada’s latest Respiratory Virus Report, there has been a steady increase in positive RSV tests across the country since early September, particularly in Quebec in children.

4. Going up: Ahead of the Bank of Canada's expected hefty hike of its key interest rate Wednesday morning, here's a look at how we got here.

5. Emergencies Act alternatives: Documents submitted to the Public Order Emergency Commission show RCMP Commissioner Brenda Lucki did not believe officials had employed "all available tools" to dismantle the anti-mandate protests in Ottawa, prior to the Emergencies Act being invoked.

One more thing…

The worst phone call: A week after his family doctor sent his mole off for routine testing, Don Martin received the voicemail nobody wants to get. In a very personal column for CTVNews.ca, Martin shares his diagnosis.

Don Martin shares his personal observations on making his way through Ontario's health-care system. (Handout photo)