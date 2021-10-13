The U.S. will reopen its borders to travel, Iqaluit faces a water advisory, and William Shatner heads to space after a weather delay. Here’s what you need to know to start your day.

1. Travel restrictions: The United States land and sea border will reopen to non-essential travel in November after a record long closure due to concerns over COVID-19.

2. Water advisory: Residents of Nunavut's capital city, Iqaluit, are being warned not to consume the city's drinking water due to the possibility of petroleum hydrocarbons.

3. Afghan refugees: An Afghan man living in hiding for months has been able to escape Afghanistan with his family and now awaits a flight to Canada.

4. Modern politics: The country’s former Clerk of the Privy Council says the last several years have shown that the price of entering into the political ring is “going up.”

5. Boldly go: Actor William Shatner is counting down Wednesday to his wildest role yet: riding a rocket into space, courtesy of "Star Trek" fan Jeff Bezos.

One more thing…

Evoking nostalgia: More than eight years after the closure of most of its stores across Canada, Zellers is back as a pop-up shop.