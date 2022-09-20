5 things to know for Tuesday, September 20, 2022

A preview of what's next for the Royal Family now that Queen Elizabeth II has been laid to rest, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau sings Queen ahead of the late monarch's funeral, and the subject of an iconic true-crime podcast is released. Here's what you need to know to start your day.

1. New era: After days of mourning the death of Queen Elizabeth II, a sense of finality has settled over the U.K. and Commonwealth following her state funeral Monday. What comes next for the Royal Family?

2. Is this the real life?: Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is not a poor boy from a poor family, but that didn't stop him from trying to sing Queen's 'Bohemian Rhapsody' in a London, U.K., hotel piano bar ahead of Queen Elizabeth II's funeral.

3. 'Serial' case: A U.S. judge Monday ordered the release of Adnan Syed after overturning Syed's conviction for the 1999 murder of high school student Hae Min Lee -- a case that was chronicled in the hit true-crime podcast "Serial."

4. Star power: In a trip intended to draw international attention to Pakistan's unfolding humanitarian crisis, the International Rescue Committee says Angelina Jolie is set to visit the flood-ravaged country.

5. Night owls beware: If you prefer to go to bed and get up later, a new study found you may be at higher risk for type 2 diabetes and heart disease.

One more thing…

Dinosaurs' decline: Were they already on the way out, before the asteroid struck? Maybe so, according to new fossil records of dinosaur eggs from China.