5 things to know for Tuesday, September 20, 2022

An Amber Alert has been issued for a three-year-old boy who police say was abducted and last seen at a Vancouver children's hospital.
1. New era: After days of mourning the death of Queen Elizabeth II, a sense of finality has settled over the U.K. and Commonwealth following her state funeral Monday. What comes next for the Royal Family?
2. Is this the real life?: Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is not a poor boy from a poor family, but that didn't stop him from trying to sing Queen's 'Bohemian Rhapsody' in a London, U.K., hotel piano bar ahead of Queen Elizabeth II's funeral.
3. 'Serial' case: A U.S. judge Monday ordered the release of Adnan Syed after overturning Syed's conviction for the 1999 murder of high school student Hae Min Lee -- a case that was chronicled in the hit true-crime podcast "Serial."
4. Star power: In a trip intended to draw international attention to Pakistan's unfolding humanitarian crisis, the International Rescue Committee says Angelina Jolie is set to visit the flood-ravaged country.
5. Night owls beware: If you prefer to go to bed and get up later, a new study found you may be at higher risk for type 2 diabetes and heart disease.
Dinosaurs' decline: Were they already on the way out, before the asteroid struck? Maybe so, according to new fossil records of dinosaur eggs from China.
Statistics Canada is expected to release August inflation numbers this morning.
After days of mourning the death of Queen Elizabeth II, a sense of finality has settled over the U.K. and Commonwealth with her state funeral. However, for the Royal Family, the mourning period continues.
Prince Philip will be moved to rest next to Queen Elizabeth II, but since it has been more than a year since he died, several have asked: is the Royal Vault where Philip currently lies just a really big, elegant freezer?
A vigilante trend of deflating SUV and pickup tires in the name of environmental protection appears to have arrived in Edmonton with one victim calling it "frustrating."
Ukraine is now deploying captured Russian tanks to solidify its gains in the northeast amid an ongoing counteroffensive, a Washington-based think tank said Tuesday, as Kyiv vowed to push further into territories occupied by Moscow.
An Ottawa judge will not be ruling on an eviction notice for a Freedom Convoy-affiliated group in Ottawa until at least the end of September.
The complainant in the sexual assault trial against Maj.-Gen. Dany Fortin testified on Monday that she woke up to the alleged assault one night in early 1988. The trial is taking place more than a year after Fortin was charged with one count of sexual assault.
The two-kilometre procession for Queen Elizabeth II on Monday was led by four members of the RCMP musical ride, representing the country’s major role in her funeral.
As the Commonwealth grieves the death of Queen Elizabeth II, Canada marked her state funeral with a national day of mourning and commemorations in the capital, where she was remembered for her ability to connect with people, her wit, kindness, and for her 70 years of service.
The number of newborns taken into care dropped dramatically as birth alerts ended across Canada, but child welfare experts warn ceasing the practice cannot be the only step governments take to keep families together.
A climate activist who glued himself to the door of a Royal Bank of Canada branch in April has been banned from possessing adhesive outside his home as part of his conditional discharge for the crime.
King Charles III faces the task of preserving a 1,000-year-old monarchy that his mother nurtured for seven decades but that faces an uncertain future. The challenge is immense.
Prime Minister Liz Truss has kicked off her first visit to the United States as Britain's leader with an admission that a U.K-U.S. free trade deal is not going to happen for years.
A mentally ill man charged with killing three people at a Colorado Planned Parenthood clinic in 2015 because it offered abortion services can be forcibly medicated to try to make him competent to stand trial, a federal judge ruled Monday.
A convicted murderer serving a life sentence for killing a man in 1995 has confessed to strangling four women five years earlier, St. Louis-area prosecutors announced Monday.
A Baltimore judge on Monday ordered the release of Adnan Syed after overturning Syed's conviction for the 1999 murder of high school student Hae Min Lee — a case that was chronicled in the hit podcast 'Serial,' a true-crime series that transfixed listeners and revolutionized the genre.
U.S. President Joe Biden said in an interview aired on Sunday that 'the pandemic is over,' even though the country continues to grapple with coronavirus infections that kill hundreds of Americans daily.
If you prefer to go to bed and get up later -- a sleep chronotype known as being a night owl -- you may be at higher risk for type 2 diabetes and heart disease, a new study found.
Ashley Lefebvre hugs her unborn daughter's urn each night. Sarah Halsey treasures the tiny hat worn by her baby who lived just 38 minutes. Abi Frazier moved away from her home with a furnished nursery.
Long before the end of the dinosaurs was ushered by an enormous asteroid striking the Earth, they were already declining globally, according to new fossil records of dinosaur eggs from China.
The United Arab Emirates will launch its first lunar rover in November, the mission manager said Monday.
Most people may live out their digital lives with the assumption they can delete their posts, messages and personal data from services whenever they choose. But a tech hearing in the U.S. this week threw that core assumption into question.
Angelina Jolie is set to visit flood-ravaged Pakistan, the International Rescue Committee said in a statement Monday, in a trip intended to draw international attention to the country's unfolding humanitarian crisis.
Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. on Monday confirmed that a hacker had leaked the early footage of Grand Theft Auto VI, the next installment of the best-selling videogame.
A riot erupted at a music festival in East Vancouver Sunday after headliner Lil Baby cancelled his performance shortly before he was scheduled to take the stage.
Prime Minister Liz Truss has kicked off her first visit to the United States as Britain's leader with an admission that a U.K-U.S. free trade deal is not going to happen for years.
Canada's main stock index was up in late-morning trading, boosted by strength in the base metals sector, while U.S. stock markets edged lower.
The late Queen Elizabeth II was a master of symbolic dressing, using clothes, colours, hats and jewels to communicate with subjects and conduct soft diplomacy. On Monday, as Britain's longest-reigning monarch was laid to rest, it was time for her admirers – family members, heads of states and other dignitaries – to do the same.
Rooted on the side of the Trans-Canada Highway, a century-old Cottonwood Tree has stood as a marker to countless Manitobans letting them know they have almost made it – they are halfway home.
Former Canadian swim star Mark Tewksbury was among thousands to honour Queen Elizabeth II at her funeral Monday in London.
Working closely with Framber Valdez, Houston catcher Martin Maldonado has enjoyed a front-row seat for the journey that has turned the left-hander into one of baseball's top pitchers in his fifth season.
TSN radio host Matthew Ross said he’s deeply sorry for comments he made about Blue Jays catcher Alejandro Kirk after facing backlash for body shaming the Toronto player.
The number of people killed on U.S. roadways continued to rise in the first half of 2022, according to the government's highway safety agency.
Volkswagen is targeting a valuation of up to US$75.1 billion for luxury sportscar maker Porsche, it said on Sunday, in what will be Germany's second-largest initial public offering (IPO) in history.
The ride-hailing service Uber said Friday that all its services were operational following what security professionals are calling a major data breach, claiming there was no evidence the hacker got access to sensitive user data.