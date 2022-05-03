5 things to know for Tuesday, May 3, 2022

5 Things to Know

EDITORS' PICKS

Can cloth bags be recycled? Experts say it's complicated

As the federal government clamps down on single-use plastics, several major stores have now permanently switched to reusable shopping bags. But can the cloth alternatives be recycled? CTVNews.ca asked the experts, who said the answer is complicated.

As the federal government clamps down on single-use plastics, several major stores have now permanently switched to reusable shopping bags. (Courtesy Bill Goodman)

OPINION

OPINION | Pattie Lovett-Reid: Why is real estate so expensive in Canada?

Housing prices in Canada are still incredibly high and here is why – we are still dealing with a supply shortage in desirable locations, higher immigration levels have put pressure on demand, along with the strong desire for urban lifestyle living, especially in Toronto, Vancouver and Montreal, writes contributor Pattie Lovett-Reid.

A new home is built in a housing development in Ottawa on July 14, 2020. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick)

Canada

World

Local Highlights

Politics

Health

Sci-Tech

Entertainment

Business

Lifestyle

Sports

Autos

Climate and Environment

Can cloth bags be recycled? Experts say it's complicated

As the federal government clamps down on single-use plastics, several major stores have now permanently switched to reusable shopping bags. But can the cloth alternatives be recycled? CTVNews.ca asked the experts, who said the answer is complicated.

Tokyo 2020 Olympics

W5 HIGHLIGHTS

What is a Russian oligarch?

In its latest episode 'Putin's pals', W5 takes an in-depth look into who Russia's oligarchs are, and whether sanctioning them would stop President Vladimir Putin’s invasion in Ukraine.