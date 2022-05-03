5 things to know for Tuesday, May 3, 2022

An apparent leak suggests the U.S. Supreme Court is set to overturn Roe v. Wade, Russia accuses Israel of supporting neo-Nazis in Ukraine, and the Toronto Maple Leafs start their NHL playoffs with a bang. Here's what you need to know today.

1. Roe v. Wade: A draft opinion suggests the U.S. Supreme Court could be poised to overturn the landmark 1973 Roe v. Wade case that legalized abortion, according to Politico.

2. Russian escalation: Russia's foreign ministry accuses Israel on Tuesday of supporting neo-Nazis in Ukraine, a day after Sergei Lavrov claimed Adolf Hitler had Jewish origins.

3. Trial underway: The sex assault trial of Canadian musician and Hedley frontman Jacob Hoggard is getting underway after multiple delays caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

4. Met Gala: Kim Kardashian dazzles on the Met Gala red carpet in one of Marilyn Monroe's most iconic dresses, which cost a whopping US$4.81 million.

5. NHL playoffs: Auston Matthews scores twice and Jack Campbell makes 23 saves as the Toronto Maple Leafs thump the defending-champion Tampa Bay Lightning in Game 1.

One more thing…

Can cloth bags be recycled? As the federal government clamps down on single-use plastic items, the switch to reusable cloth bags is leaving some consumers wondering how to get rid of them.

As the federal government clamps down on single-use plastics, several major stores have now permanently switched to reusable shopping bags. (Courtesy Bill Goodman)