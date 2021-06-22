TORONTO -- Canada has now fully vaccinated at least 22.13 per cent of the country's eligible population. Here's what else you need to know to start your day.

1. Tensions flare: The president of the Public Health Agency of Canada was publicly admonished in the House of Commons on Monday for failing to turn over unredacted documents related to the firing of two scientists at Canada's highest security lab.

2. Travel restrictions: Canada will soon be lifting most international travel restrictions for Canadians, permanent residents, and certain foreign nationals who are fully vaccinated.

3. Charges laid: The mother of a three-year-old girl who died after police reported she ate poisoned cereal at a sleepover says she's praying for justice after charges were laid.

4. Chronic illness: Scientists and doctors across Canada and around the world have seen a dramatic drop in hospital cases of chronic lung diseases during the course of the pandemic and believe public health guidelines have helped.

5. So close, so far: Thousands of medical residents who have been working on the frontlines of the COVID-19 pandemic are confronting administrative delays preventing them from becoming fully licensed physicians.

One more thing…

Summer reading: A Toronto-area teacher has created a diverse reading list of children's books centred around Muslim voices as a resource for parents and educators alike.