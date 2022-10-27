5 things to know for Thursday, October 27, 2022

A Bloc Quebecois motion to sever ties with the Monarchy fails, new details emerge in the "crypto king" case, and explaining the respiratory virus RSV and its symptoms. Here's what you need to know to start your day.

1. Bloc motion: A Bloc Quebecois motion calling for Canada to sever ties with the Monarchy failed on Wednesday, after Bloc Leader Yves-François Blanchet forced MPs to vote on whether the federal government should no longer be connected to what he called an "incredibly racist" and "archaic" institution.

2. 'Crypto king': A self-described "crypto king" from Ontario was almost arrested twice after the 23-year-old refused to hand over his diamond-studded Rolex, Audi and cell phone to a bankruptcy trustee.

3. Homebuyer challenges: Another hike in interest rates marks yet one more step back in Montrealer Elyse Gamache-Belisle's journey to home ownership, and highlights the challenges facing would-be buyers.

4. Convicted killer: Saskatchewan kicked off its fall legislative session Wednesday with a tough-on-crime throne speech presented while Colin Thatcher, who served 22 years for the murder of his ex-wife JoAnn Wilson, sat in the chamber.

5. Hunger count: Food Banks Canada says the number of people using food banks across the country surged to an all-time high earlier this year.

One more thing…

What is RSV?: Here's what you need to know about the respiratory virus and the most common symptoms.

This 1981 photo provided by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) shows an electron micrograph of Respiratory Syncytial Virus, also known as RSV. (CDC via AP)