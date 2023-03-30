5 things to know for Thursday, March 30, 2023

A new grocery rebate designed to offset food inflation, amendments to legislation on Canada’s ban on foreign homebuyers, and Alberta’s premier was heard on a call with a COVID-19 protester. Here's what you need to know to start your day.

1. Grocery rebate: To help offset rising living expenses, the Government of Canada has built some benefit increases and fee reductions into its 2023 budget. Among these measures is a new grocery rebate in the form of a one-time payment for middle- and low-income Canadians that is designed to offset food inflation.

2. Foreign homebuyers: Announced on March 27 by Minister of Housing and Diversity and Inclusion Ahmed Hussen, the changes to Canada’s Prohibition on the Purchase of Residential Property by Non-Canadians Act primarily affect work permit holders, as well as public and private corporations partially owned by foreigners.

3. 'Leave this with me': Alberta Premier Danielle Smith, in a leaked cellphone call, commiserated with a COVID-19 protester about his trial while divulging to him there was an internal dispute over how Crown prosecutors were handling COVID-19 cases.

4. Mass Casualty Commission: The public inquiry that investigated the April 2020 mass murder of 22 people in Nova Scotia is releasing its final report today.

5. Official identification: After 13 months of fighting, the parents of a Campbell River, B.C., boy have received a birth certificate that accurately reflects the spelling of his name.

One more thing…

You are what you eat: 'Compostable' food packaging may contain hazardous 'forever chemicals' according to a Canadian study

A bowl made out of moulded paper is seen in this October 2012 photo. (slgckgc/Flickr/CC BY 2.0)