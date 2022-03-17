Hundreds are feared trapped in a Ukraine theatre hit by a Russian airstrike, travellers may soon face a rush on booking getaways, and Kanye West is suspended from Instagram for posting a racial slur. Here's what you need to know today.

1. Shelter strike: Ukrainian authorities struggled to determine the fate of hundreds of civilians who were sheltering in a theatre smashed by a Russian airstrike in the besieged city of Mariupol.

2. Ballerina protest: One of the stars of Moscow's Bolshoi Ballet, Olga Smirnova, has quit the company over Russia's invasion of Ukraine, saying that "we cannot remain indifferent."

3. Deadly crash: Two golfing students from Ontario are in critical condition after a crash that killed nine people in Texas.

4. Railway labour dispute: Close to 3,000 employees of Canadian Pacific Railway could be off the job Sunday, after the company issued a 72-hour lockout notice.

5. Ye can't say that: Kanye West has been suspended from Instagram for posting a racial slur directed at "Daily Show" host Trevor Noah.

One more thing…

Book fast and be flexible: Canadian travellers who have been deterred from leaving the country due to COVID-19 testing requirements may soon find themselves rushing to book a trip abroad.