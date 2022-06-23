5 things to know for Thursday, June 23, 2022

'Retirement crisis' is in the works amid inflation: survey
More Canadians are facing challenges to save for retirement security as inflation continues to soar and markets decline, a new survey has found.
More Canadians struggle to save for retirement, some shoppers find new ways to cut down on grocery costs, and Canada dominates a list of the world's top livable cities. Here's what you need to know today.
1. 'Retirement crisis': More Canadians are facing challenges to save for retirement security as inflation continues to soar and markets decline, a new survey finds.
2. Extreme couponing: As Canada's inflation rate soars, nearing a 40-year high, here's how shoppers can start saving by getting into couponing.
3. Recession concerns: Canada’s annual inflation rate hit 7.7 per cent for the month of May, and some experts say the country isn't headed for a recession any time soon.
4. Racism case: A Black former Tesla worker who says he faced harassment, including "daily racist epithets," while working at one of the company's plants has rejected an award of US$15 million in his lawsuit.
5. Most livable cities: Fresh rankings of the world's most livable cities are out, and Canada is the country with the most cities in the top 10.
One more thing…
Vitamin supplements: How useful are vitamins? This is what new research has to say.
Vitamins are shown in this file photo.
As the World Health Organization convenes its emergency committee Thursday to consider if the spiraling outbreak of monkeypox warrants being declared a global emergency, some experts say WHO's decision to act only after the disease spilled into the West could entrench the grotesque inequities that arose between rich and poor countries during the coronavirus pandemic.
Considering a big move this year? You may want to think about somewhere else in Canada or western Europe. Fresh rankings of the world's most livable cities have been released, and Canada is the country with the most cities in the top 10.
A Canadian soldier charged for speaking out against COVID-19 vaccine requirements was warmly welcomed on Wednesday to Parliament Hill, where Conservative MPs posed with him for pictures before sitting through a lecture on the purported dangers of inoculations. Appearing alongside him was Tom Marazzo, one of the spokesmen of the 'Freedom Convoy,' and Paul Alexander, a former adviser to U.S. president Donald Trump.
A federal research unit detected what might be a Chinese Communist Party information operation that aimed to discourage Canadians of Chinese heritage from voting for the Conservatives in the last federal election.
The House of Commons passed the Liberal government's 'extreme intoxication' bill today after agreeing yesterday to rush its passage.
As Canada’s inflation soars, two ‘extreme couponers’ offer their advice on how to save at the grocery store.
Edward Lake, the father of the three children killed by a drunk driver in 2015, was Tasered and arrested by Peel police before his death.
Despite progress in Canada in the field of transgender health care, for the more than 100,800 trans or non-binary Canadians, access to gender-affirming care comes with barriers and delays that vary by province.
Canada's High Commissioner to the United Kingdom Ralph Goodale says the Canadian delegation hopes to make an impact in critical conversations about climate change and global food insecurity among Commonwealth nations in Rwanda this week.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy spoke virtually to an in-person audience at University of Toronto Wednesday, answering questions about foreign policy, democratic values and the future of Ukraine.
An Indigenous teen from Port Coquitlam who was missing for more than a year has been found deceased.
European Union leaders on Thursday are set to grant Ukraine candidate status to join the 27-nation bloc, a first step in a long and unpredictable journey toward full membership that could take many years to achieve.
British socialite Ghislaine Maxwell should spend at least 30 years in prison for her role in the sexual abuse of teenage girls over a 10-year period by her onetime boyfriend, financier Jeffrey Epstein, prosecutors said Wednesday in written arguments.
Polls opened Thursday in Britain for two special elections that could deliver a new blow to scandal-tainted Conservative Prime Minister Boris Johnson.
A woman and two dogs were killed by a lightning strike Wednesday as thunderstorms pounded Southern California, authorities said.
The Jan. 6 committee will hear from former Justice Department officials who faced down a relentless pressure campaign from Donald Trump over the 2020 presidential election results while suppressing a bizarre challenge from within their own ranks.
Emergency Preparedness Minister Bill Blair repeatedly denied Wednesday that anyone in the federal government interfered in the RCMP's investigation into the Nova Scotia mass shooting. Facing multiple questions, Blair came to the defence of Commissioner Brenda Lucki, who is at the centre of the controversy, which has generated calls for emergency parliamentary hearings.
The Conservative Party is edging out the Liberals by five percentage points when it comes to who Canadians would vote for, according to Nanos Research's latest federal ballot tracking.
A confidence-and-supply agreement reached between the Liberals and NDP three months ago changed the dynamic of the House of Commons, even in a parliamentary sitting that will mainly be remembered for the axing of another Conservative leader, and the further polarizing of Canadian politics by a convoy against pandemic restrictions.
In the hopes of staying healthy, many people turn to multivitamins as time goes on, hoping the right concoction will help to stave off heart disease or cancer — but according to new research, vitamins and supplements may not be doing much for the average adult.
A new piece of artificial intelligence software, called DALL-E 2, can instantly generate art from words, a function that one Toronto-based industrial designer said he considered to be “one of the jobs that was automation-proof.”
When it comes to launching satellites into orbit, about a dozen countries have their own homegrown launch vehicles that can get them into space. Canada is not among them, but that's about to change.
A sprawling 3,400-year-old city emerged in Iraq after a reservoir's water level swiftly dropped due to extreme drought.
Tennis star Osaka and her agent and business partner, Stuart Duguid, are forming a media company called Hana Kuma in partnership with The SpringHill Company, which was created by NBA star James and Maverick Carter.
In the most newsworthy aspect of 'The Umbrella Academy's' third season, the Netflix series incorporates Elliot Page's transitioning into the story, a moment that's addressed sensitively and relatively early.
Thousands of people are returning to England's Glastonbury Festival as the five-day music and performing arts event reopened Wednesday for the first time in three years after being disrupted by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Soaring gas prices helped the annual inflation rate in May soar to its highest level in nearly 40 years, as the rising cost of living for Canadians squeezed household budgets and bolstered expectations the Bank of Canada will opt for a supersized interest rate hike next month.
A bloodhound named Trumpet won the Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show on Wednesday night, marking the first time the breed has ever snared U.S. dogdom's most coveted best in show prize.
Using a needle and a sand, Ontario artist James Sun has built a business creating unique and breathtaking art for clients around the world.
Nazem Kadri scored at 12:02 of overtime and the Colorado Avalanche beat Tampa Bay 3-2 on Wednesday night in Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Final to move within a victory of dethroning the two-time defending champion Lightning.
An Argentinian judge ruled on Wednesday that eight medical personnel involved in the care of soccer star Diego Maradona will face a public trial for criminal negligence.
Canada voted in favour of a controversial gender policy announced this week by the world governing body of swimming.
Electric vehicle sales could reach 33 per cent globally by 2028 and 54 per cent by 2035, as demand accelerates in most major markets, consultant AlixPartners said on Wednesday.
As fuel prices reach record highs and drive inflation, there have been growing calls for governments to temporarily suspend or reduce gas taxes. CTVNews.ca spoke with experts on whether a gas tax holiday makes sense in Canada.