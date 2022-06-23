5 things to know for Thursday, June 23, 2022

More Canadians struggle to save for retirement, some shoppers find new ways to cut down on grocery costs, and Canada dominates a list of the world's top livable cities. Here's what you need to know today.

1. 'Retirement crisis': More Canadians are facing challenges to save for retirement security as inflation continues to soar and markets decline, a new survey finds.

2. Extreme couponing: As Canada's inflation rate soars, nearing a 40-year high, here's how shoppers can start saving by getting into couponing.

3. Recession concerns: Canada’s annual inflation rate hit 7.7 per cent for the month of May, and some experts say the country isn't headed for a recession any time soon.

4. Racism case: A Black former Tesla worker who says he faced harassment, including "daily racist epithets," while working at one of the company's plants has rejected an award of US$15 million in his lawsuit.

5. Most livable cities: Fresh rankings of the world's most livable cities are out, and Canada is the country with the most cities in the top 10.

One more thing…

Vitamin supplements: How useful are vitamins? This is what new research has to say.

Vitamins are shown in this file photo. (drflet / iStock.com)