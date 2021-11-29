TORONTO -- The federal government plans to table a conversion therapy ban bill, Portugal reports 13 Omicron cases, and actor Jussie Smollett's trial begins. Here’s what you need to know to start your day.

1. Conversion therapy: The federal government is preparing to table a new, tougher bill today in its latest effort to ban conversion therapy in Canada.

2. B.C. floods: Abbotsford braces for yet another atmospheric river on Tuesday, as B.C. continues to deal with flooding.

3. Omicron variant: Portuguese health authorities said Monday they have identified 13 cases of the new Omicron coronavirus variant among team members of a professional soccer club.

4. Barbados independence: As Barbados prepares to form a republic and remove the Queen as its sovereign, some residents in the capital Bridgetown on Sunday acknowledged they remained confused about what the change means and how it will affect them.

5. Smollett trial: After nearly three years of delays, actor Jussie Smollett’s criminal trial is set to begin Monday. Smollett was charged with felony disorderly conduct after he allegedly staged a hate crime against himself.

One more thing…

Word of the Year: With an expanded definition to reflect the evolving nature of the COVID-19 pandemic, Merriam-Webster has revealed its 2021 word of the year.