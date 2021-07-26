TORONTO -- Canada has now fully vaccinated 61.77 per cent of the country's eligible population. Here’s what else you need to know to start your day.

1. Vaccination status: As Canada prepares to welcome non-essential international travellers, Toronto Pearson Airport and Vancouver International Airport are implementing separate lines for arriving passengers based on their vaccination status.

2. New Governor General: Mary Simon, a former diplomat and Inuk leader who has spent decades speaking up for the Inuit and Canada's North on the national and global stages, is set to be installed as Canada's 30th Governor General today.

3. Energy jobs: A new study has found that if the world were to meet the targets set out in the Paris Agreement, there would be eight million more jobs globally by 2050, but some fossil fuel-dependant economies such as Canada would actually see fewer jobs.

4. U.S. cases: The United States is in an "unnecessary predicament" of soaring COVID-19 cases fuelled by unvaccinated Americans and the virulent Delta variant, the nation's top infectious diseases expert said Sunday.

5. Go for gold: Reigning world champion Margaret Mac Neil overcame the pressure to win Canada's first gold medal of the Tokyo Games.

One more thing…

'Tweezers of sound': Researchers at Tokyo Metropolitan University have created ‘tweezers of sound’ that can move objects without physical contact.