TORONTO -- Police investigate an anti-vaccination demonstration, thousands of interpreters are still stuck in Afghanistan, and Britney Spears' conservatorship is again in front of a judge. Here's what you need to know to start your day.

1. 'Just so perverse': Kelowna RCMP confirm they are investigating "a disruption" in a city park involving as many as 100 anti-vaccination demonstrators as veterans and members of the public gathered to pay their respects for Remembrance Day.

2. Canadian repatriated: A Canadian woman stranded in Iraq for four months will be issued an emergency passport, allowing her to fly home to reunite with her five-year-old daughter, CTV News has confirmed.

3. Afghan interpreters: A retired general says "literally thousands" of interpreters who helped Canadian troops and their families remain stuck in Afghanistan.

4. Rittenhouse trial: Prosecutors and defence attorneys for Kyle Rittenhouse will return to the courthouse without the jury present on Friday, to finalize how jurors will be instructed when they get the case next week.

5. Generation gap: A new poll shows the sharp differences in beliefs between generations in Canada, with more than half of Canadians under 40 surveyed perceiving the baby boomer legacy as negative.

One more thing…

Free Britney: A judge in L.A. is set to decide today, whether to terminate the conservatorship that has exercised vast control over Britney Spears' life and money for nearly 14 years.