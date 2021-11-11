OTTAWA -- A retired general says “literally thousands” of interpreters who helped Canadian troops and their families are stuck in Afghanistan.

“It’s very frustrating that we can’t get them out of the country,” Retired General David Fraser told Joyce Napier on CTV’s Power Play on Thursday, noting there are at least 1,700 applicants asking for help leaving Afghanistan.

The retired general praised the federal government’s evacuation efforts earlier this year but says Canadian efforts have only helped 400 people out of Afghanistan by land and air since.

Ahmad Syed worked with the Canadian Armed Forces as an interpreter from 2004 to 2008.

“The process for our families, for our extended families, for our parents, our siblings is kind of stuck,” Syed said.

The federal government previously committed to bring 40,000 Afghans to Canada.

Retired General Fraser and Ahmad Syed offer an update on Afghanistan in the video at the top of this article.