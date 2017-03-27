Social media is sharply divided over a United Airlines decision to block two teens from boarding a flight, because they were wearing leggings that violated the dress code on their father's employee travel pass.

The two teens were barred from boarding a flight from Denver to Minneapolis due to their attire, a United Airlines spokesperson told The Associated Press. The girls, whose ages were not released, agreed to change into pants and take another flight.

Witness Shannon Watts, who tweeted about the incident afterward, said the girls' father was allowed to board the plane wearing shorts. "Since when does United police women's clothing?" she tweeted.

2) She's forcing them to change or put dresses on over leggings or they can't board. Since when does @united police women's clothing? — Shannon Watts (@shannonrwatts) March 26, 2017

4) Their father, who was allowed to board with no issue, was wearing shorts. — Shannon Watts (@shannonrwatts) March 26, 2017

The incident proved highly contentious on Twitter, with many coming out against United, including actress Patricia Arquette, actor Seth Rogen, comedian Sarah Silverman and model Chrissy Teigen.

I'm guessing United airlines won't be offering any sort of in flight yoga classes anytime soon. #LeggingsGate #LeggingsOnPlanes — Justine (@Justine) March 26, 2017

@united Leggings are business attire for 10 year olds. Their business is being children. — Patricia Arquette (@PattyArquette) March 26, 2017

I understand. I suggest u consider updating ur rules 4 friends & fam as they seem to apply mostly 2 females & are outdated. https://t.co/41chqN32Q0 — Sarah Silverman (@SarahKSilverman) March 26, 2017

I have flown united before with literally no pants on. Just a top as a dress. Next time I will wear only jeans and a scarf. — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) March 26, 2017

We here at @united are just trying to police the attire of the daughters of our employees! That's all! Cool, right? https://t.co/xGyL4IAslE — Seth Rogen (@Sethrogen) March 26, 2017

United defended the decision on Twitter, and in a statement posted on its website.

"To our regular customers, your leggings are welcome," United said in a statement addressing the controversy. The airline explained that it allows employees to extend their free-flight privilege to friends and family, whom it refers to as "pass riders."

"When taking advantage of this benefit, all employees and pass riders are considered representatives of United," the airline statement says. "And like most companies, we have a dress code that we ask employees and pass riders to follow. The passengers this morning were United pass riders and not in compliance with our dress code for company benefit travel."

Many on Twitter sided with the airline, saying that critics were too quick to cry foul at the possibility of discrimination.

One individual said he was initially "disgusted" with the situation, but his attitude changed after reading the statement from United.

2) I didn't comment until I read the actual statement from @united. I then went from disgusted 2 annoyed with the public. #leggingsonplanes — Raynard Lawson (@raynardlawson) March 27, 2017

Shame so many people rushed to judgement on #leggingsonplanes Girls were family of employees, non-revenue PAX.Airline free to set dress code — Jim Lomeo (@jimlomeo) March 27, 2017