U.S. President Donald Trump says he will soon be meeting with the prime ministers of Canada and the United Kingdom.

“We have set up meetings with the prime minister of the United Kingdom and Prime Minister May will be coming over the United States shortly. We’re also meeting with the prime minister of Canada,” Trump said at a swearing-in ceremony for senior staff Sunday.

“And we will be meeting with the president of Mexico, who I know, and we’re going to start some negotiations having to do with NAFTA,” he added. “Anybody ever hear of NAFTA?”

“I ran a campaign somewhat based on NAFTA,” he added. “But we’re going to start renegotiating on NAFTA, on immigration and on security at the border.”

Trump went on to say that Mexico’s president has been “really very amazing,” adding, “I think we’re going to have a very good result for Mexico, for the United States and for everybody involved. It’s very important. It’s a very, very important thing.”

It is traditional for U.S. presidents to make their first foreign trip to Canada, which is the United States’ biggest trading partner.

NAFTA was also on the agenda during Barack Obama’s first foreign trip in February, 2009, when he met Prime Minister Stephen Harper and then Opposition Leader Michael Ignatieff.

During a congratulatory phone call on Nov. 9, the day after the U.S. presidential election, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau invited Trump to visit Canada “at his earliest opportunity,” according to the PMO.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau offered his congratulations Sunday to “the women and men across Canada who came out yesterday to support women’s rights.”

Congratulations to the women and men across Canada who came out yesterday to support women's rights. You keep your government inspired. — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) January 22, 2017

On Saturday, tens of thousands of people across Canada protested against the Trump administration.



Trump appeared to mock the protesters on Twitter early Sunday morning but later Tweeted that “Peaceful protests are a hallmark of democracy. Even if I don’t always agree, I recognize the rights of people to express their views.”

Watched protests yesterday but was under the impression that we just had an election! Why didn't these people vote? Celebs hurt cause badly. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 22, 2017