

Josh Lederman, The Associated Press





MEXICO CITY -- U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson says he and top Mexican officials discussed deep differences between their countries during meetings in Mexico City.

Tillerson says the two countries will continue a dialogue about their disputes. He says it's natural for "two strong, sovereign" countries to disagree at times.

Tillerson isn't mentioning President Donald Trump's plans to build a border wall during his remarks to reporters. He's also not suggesting the countries have reached any agreement about Trump's immigration crackdown.

Tillerson spoke after he and U.S. Homeland Security Secretary John Kelly met with their Mexican counterparts. Tillerson and Kelly plan to meet later Thursday with Mexican President Pena Nieto.