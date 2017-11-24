

The Associated Press





London transit authorities say Oxford Circus station has reopened after a large-scale security alert saw it evacuated amid reports of gunfire.

Transport for London says Oxford Circus and nearby Bond Street, which was also shut, have both reopened to subway trains.

Police say they were called Friday afternoon to reports of shots being fired in and around Oxford Circus station. People ran in panic and sheltered in stores.

But police later said that had found no trace of any suspects or casualties and no evidence shots had been fired.

At about 16:38 we started to receive numerous 999 calls reporting shots fired in a number of locations on #OxfordStreet & at Oxford Circus tube station. Given the nature of the info received we responded as if the incident was terrorism, including the deployment of armed officers — Metropolitan Police (@metpoliceuk) November 24, 2017

One woman suffered a minor injury while leaving the subway station.

About an hour after the first reports, the Metropolitan Police force said "police have not located any trace of any suspects, evidence of shots fired or casualities."

Witnesses on social media reported people running into nearby shops and pubs.

Officers are on scene alongside @metpoliceuk at Oxford Circus. Please continue to avoid the area. Oxford Circus and Bond Street station are closed. — BTP (@BTP) November 24, 2017

Gunshots on Oxford/Carnaby Street. Loads of people running. Now locked in building with street in lockdown. #oxfordstreet #carnabystreet — Caroline Rigby (@Carigby) November 24, 2017

