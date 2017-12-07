Melania Trump wishes to spend holiday on deserted island
First lady Melania Trump, accompanied by Santa Claus, reads 'The Polar Express' to children at Children's National Medical Center, Thursday, Dec. 7, 2017, in Washington. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)
Darlene Superville, The Associated Press
Published Thursday, December 7, 2017 5:26PM EST
WASHINGTON -- If she could spend the holidays anywhere in the world, Melania Trump says she'd take her family to a deserted island.
The first lady revealed her wish Thursday during a Christmastime visit with patients and staff at a children's hospital in Washington. The visit was a continuation of a tradition begun more than 60 years ago by first lady Bess Truman.
Fielding questions from patients, Mrs. Trump was asked by a 10-year-old boy where would she spend the holidays if she could go anywhere in the world.
Her answer about a deserted, tropical island was met with laughter.
Mrs. Trump and President Donald Trump are expected to spend the holidays at their estate in Palm Beach, Florida.
She also read "The Polar Express" to patients.
