The “silencing” of Elizabeth Warren during a speech on the U.S. Senate floor has sparked reaction over social media, where #LetLizSpeak was trending on Wednesday.

Warren, a Democratic senator, was challenging Attorney-General nominee Jeff Sessions’ record on Tuesday night, when Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell interrupted her and essentially barred her from continuing to address her colleagues.

Warren was quoting the words of civil rights activist Coretta Scott King when McConnell invoked a Senate rule that in part, rebukes anyone who “impugns the motives or integrity of any senator, or reflects on other senators.”

Warren's supporters took to social media to quote the Coretta Scott King letter that the senator had been referring to in her speech. The 1986 letter opposed the confirmation of Sessions as a federal district court judge.

However, quoted in many tweets in support of Warren is actually Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, who defended his decision to ban the senator from continuing with her speech with these words: “Sen. Warren was giving a lengthy speech,” he said. “She had appeared to violate the rule. She was warned. She was given an explanation. Nevertheless, she persisted.”

