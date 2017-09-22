Farmers, protesters clash at pro-dog meat rally in South Korean capital
A South Korean animal rights activist confines herself in a cage during a campaign opposing South Korea's culture of eating dog meat in Seoul, South Korea, Friday, Aug. 11, 2017. (Ahn Young-joon/AP Photo)
CTVNews.ca Staff
Published Friday, September 22, 2017 2:55PM EDT
When dog meat farmers marched in South Korea’s capital on Friday, demanding better legal recognitions for their industry, they were met by animal rights activist counter-protesters.
The farmers, who brought live dogs in cages with signs that read, “These are dogs for human consumption, not pets,” want the South Korean government to include dogs in their list of livestock animals that can be processed for food. Because farming, butchering and eating dogs is not specifically illegal in South Korea, the industry has been described as existing in a “legal gray area.”
Dog meat, which has long been a part of Korean cuisine, has waned in popularity in recent years. Dog meat farmers say that millions of people depend on the industry for their livelihoods.
