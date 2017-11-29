

CTVNews.ca Staff





Talk show host Ellen DeGeneres is calling Prime Minister Justin Trudeau an "inspiration" for his apology to persecuted LGBTQ Canadians.

Wednesday evening, the LGBTQ advocate re-Tweeted Trudeau’s tweet about Tuesday’s historic House of Commons apology.

During the apology, Trudeau apologized for the way the federal government interrogated, surveilled, and fired members of the military and civil service for being gay.

"It is with shame and sorrow and deep regret for the things we have done that I stand here today and say: We were wrong. We apologize," Trudeau said Tuesday.