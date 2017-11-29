Ellen DeGeneres calls PM Trudeau an 'inspiration'
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau walks in the Pride parade in Toronto, Sunday, June 25, 2017. (Mark Blinch / THE CANADIAN PRESS)
CTVNews.ca Staff
Published Wednesday, November 29, 2017 5:29PM EST
Talk show host Ellen DeGeneres is calling Prime Minister Justin Trudeau an "inspiration" for his apology to persecuted LGBTQ Canadians.
Wednesday evening, the LGBTQ advocate re-Tweeted Trudeau’s tweet about Tuesday’s historic House of Commons apology.
.@JustinTrudeau, you are an inspiration. https://t.co/9j3TDg6Wdt— Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) November 29, 2017
During the apology, Trudeau apologized for the way the federal government interrogated, surveilled, and fired members of the military and civil service for being gay.
"It is with shame and sorrow and deep regret for the things we have done that I stand here today and say: We were wrong. We apologize," Trudeau said Tuesday.