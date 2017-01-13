

CTVNews.ca Staff





In a heartfelt letter to Sasha and Malia Obama, the twin daughters of former President George W. Bush offered advice on transitioning from the White House to civilian life.

Eight years ago Barbara Bush and Jenna Bush Hager first toured the Obama girls around the White House. Now, as Sasha and Malia enter the real world, they show the girls the ropes one more time.

"We have watched you grow from girls to impressive young women with grace and ease. Now you are about to join another rarified club, one of former First Children - a position you didn't seek and one with no guidelines," they wrote in a letter published in Time Magazine Thursday.

"But you have so much to look forward to. You will be writing the story of your lives, beyond the shadow of your famous parents, yet you will always carry with you the experiences of the past eight years."

One bit of advice was to have fun at University.

“Enjoy college. As most of the world knows, we did,” they wrote, perhaps alluding to their escapades documented by the press. They added: "Make mistakes - you are allowed to."

They also stressed the importance of having good friends.

“Continue to surround yourself with loyal friends who know you, adore you and will fiercely protect you. Those who judge you don’t love you, and their voices shouldn’t hold weight,” they said.

Jenna and Barbara also advised the Obama sisters to keep in touch with the White House staff.

“Never forget the wonderful people who work at the White House,” they wrote, telling them about some of the meaningful relationships they’ve held onto.

"We stay in touch with our Secret Service," they wrote. "They were part of growing up for us: there for first dates, first days and even an engagement and a honeymoon. We know it wasn’t always easy - the two of you and the two of us were teenagers trailed by men in backpacks - but they put their lives on hold for us."

The Bushes urged Sasha and Malia to put their unique experiences of the past eight years to good use.

"Take all that you have seen, the people you have met, the lessons you have learned, and let that help guide you in making positive change. We have no doubt you will. Travelling with our parents taught us more than any class could," they said.

The Bush sisters concluded the letter by letting the girls know that they will be rooting from them.

Malia and Sasha Obama haven’t responded yet.