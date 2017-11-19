

CTVNews.ca Staff





Bravo Pasta Sauce will soon be back on the shelves, after more than 10,000 people signed an online petition demanding it return.

“It’s true!” reads a note posted on Kraft Canada’s Facebook page. “We're happy to confirm that -- due to popular demand -- we're cooking up plans to bring back BRAVO pasta sauce!!!”

The sauce, which was manufactured in Leamington, Ont., until it was discontinued in March, will be available “for a limited time” as of Dec. 10 at Giant Tiger stores, according to the company.

People must have really missed the stuff. As of Sunday evening, the Facebook post had been ‘liked’ by almost 3,000 people and shared nearly 6,000 times.

“I hope this is true,” one Facebook user wrote. “(I) have not made spaghetti or lasagna in forever because this (is) the ONLY sauce my family will eat.”

“I hope there will be lots because (I’m) sending my husband with a trailer,” another Facebook user posted. “BRAVO SAUCE ALL THE WAY.”