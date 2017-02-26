

Sonja Puzic, CTVNews.ca





The 89th Academy Awards ended with a shocker.

Faye Dunaway, who presented the final award of the night along with Warren Beatty, mistakenly announced “La La Land” as the Best Picture winner. It turns out that “Moonlight” actually won the coveted prize.

It was a chaotic ending to an otherwise drama-free show, which also saw Emma Stone, Casey Affleck, Viola Davis and Mahershala Ali take home Oscar statuettes.

You can revisit our Oscars live blog below:

12:15 a.m. Following mass confusion, “Moonlight” wins the Best Picture Oscar after “La La Land” was mistakenly announced as the top winner of the night.

Warren Beatty, who presented the award along with Faye Dunaway, explained on stage that the envelope he opened read “Emma Stone – La La Land.” He had paused for a long time before showing the envelope to Dunaway, who then announced “La La Land” as the winner.

11:57 p.m. Emma Stone wins the best actress award. “I realize a moment like this is a huge confluence of luck and opportunity,” she says. She thanks Ryan Gosling for “being the greatest partner in this crazy adventure.”

11:51 p.m. And the best actor Oscar goes to…Casey Affleck. "I'm just dumbfounded that I'm included," he says.

11:42 p.m. Damien Chazelle wins the best director Oscar for “La La Land.”

11:34 p.m. Oscar for best adapted screenplay goes to “Moonlight.”

11:30 p.m. Best original screenplay goes to “Manchester by the Sea.” Ben Affleck and Matt Damon presented the award 20 years after they won an Oscar in the same category for “Good Will Hunting.”

11:20 p.m. Jennifer Aniston introduces the tribute to all the actors, artists and members of the creative Hollywood community who died in 2016. She chokes up while mentioning Bill Paxton, who died on Saturday after surgery complications.

11:17 p.m. The Oscar for best original song goes to “City of Stars” from “La La Land.”

11:15 p.m. The Oscar for original score goes to “La La Land.”

11 p.m. Jimmy Kimmel unveils a special Oscars edition of “Mean Tweets,” in which celebrities like Tilda Swinton, Emma Stone, Casey Affleck and Robert De Niro read nasty – and sometimes funny – tweets about themselves.

10:59 p.m. The Oscar for cinematography goes to “La La Land.”

10:50 p.m. “We’re 2 hours into the show and Donald Trump hasn’t tweeted at us yet,” Jimmy Kimmel says. He then tweets: “Hey @realDonaldTrump” u up?”

10:48 p.m. “Sing” wins the Oscar for live action short film.

10:46 p.m. “The White Helmets” wins the short documentary Oscar for highlighting the efforts of volunteer rescue teams in war-torn Syria.

10:36 p.m. John Gilbert wins the Oscar for film editing in “Hacksaw Ridge.”

10:31 p.m. “The Jungle Book” wins the visual effects Oscar.

10:20 p.m. A group of unsuspecting Hollywood tourists is led into the Kodak Theatre to meet all the A-listers sitting in the front row. They get to kiss and hug Meryl Streep, Halle Berry and Denzel Washington.

10:15 p.m. “La La Land” picks up an Oscar for production design.

10:11 p.m. “Zootopia” wins the Oscar for best animated feature film.

9:58 p.m. The Oscar for best foreign language film goes to “The Salesman,” from Iran. In a statement, director Asghar Farhadi said he decided not to attend the award show because of U.S. President Donald Trump’s “inhumane” travel ban and immigration policies.

9:45 p.m. Viola Davis wins the Best Supporting Actress award for her role in “Fences.”

9:30 p.m. Canadian Sylvain Bellemare wins Oscar for best sound editing for "Arrival."

9:12 p.m. “O.J. Made in America” wins the Oscar for best documentary feature.

9:08 p.m. Katherine Johnson, one the physicists who inspired the “Hidden Figures” movie about brilliant African-American female NASA scientists, joined the film’s three stars on stage.

8:58 p.m. Oscar for makeup and hairstyling goes to the “Suicide Squad” team.

8:49 p.m. The award for Best Supporting Actor goes to Mahershala Ali for his performance in “Moonlight.”

8:39 p.m. Kimmel resurrects his long-running jokes targeting Matt Damon by poking fun at the actor once again and roasting him for making “The Great Wall.”

8:35 p.m. “I’m not the man to unite this country,” host Jimmy Kimmel half-jokingly says in his monologue, referring to the current political climate in the U.S.

8:30 p.m. And the show has begun! The Academy Awards open with a performance by Justin Timberlake.

7:50 p.m. Ryan Gosling tells ABC that his Oscar nomination was “a nice surprise” and that he loved improvising with co-star Emma Stone in “La La Land.”

7:42 p.m. Best Actress nominee Emma Stone has arrived on the red carpet in a slinky, champagne-coloured gown.

7:19 p.m. Among the Canadian nominees tonight are Denis Villeneuve in the Best Director category for his movie “Arrival” and Ryan Gosling, who’s up against Casey Affleck, Andrew Garfield, Denzel Washington and Viggo Mortensen for the Best Actor trophy.

7:06 p.m. Many celebrities on the red carpet, including Best Actress nominee Ruth Negga, are wearing blue ribbons in solidarity with the American Civil Liberties Union.

7 p.m. Many celebrities have already walked the red carpet, including Best Actor nominee Viggo Mortensen, Best Supporting Actress nominee Octavia Spencer and power couple Chrissy Teigen and John Legend.

Spencer told eTalk that she’s “thrilled” for all the nominees in her category.