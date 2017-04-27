

CTVNews.ca Staff





Members of Sagkeeng First Nation in northern Manitoba gathered around a sacred fire on Thursday to mark the loss of yet another woman to violence.

Serena McKay, 19, was found dead on Sunday. Two teens girls, ages 16 and 17, have been charged with second-degree murder.

“It’s very sad in there. You can feel the sadness, the pain, the hurt. But the leaders that are talking, they’re trying to give hope,” Rhonda Head, who attended to vigil, told CTV News.

McKay’s death has been made even more difficult to cope with by a video of a bloody assault that has been circulating on social media for days.

RCMP contacted Facebook and it removed the video from its main site. But the video has been saved by hundreds or perhaps thousands of Facebook Messenger users who can still access it.

Facebook said it is continuing efforts to have the video removed from its Messenger app.

“This was a horrific tragedy and our hearts go out to the family and friends of Ms. McKay. We are working with law enforcement as they investigate,” the social media company said in a statement.

The video has added an extra layer of tragedy for McKay’s loved ones, who are urging people not to share the gruesome footage.

“I haven’t looked at (it), I will not look, because I saw the end result … I ask that people please not post the video anymore,” said Sagkeeng resident Alma Kakikepinace, who was among the first to discover the young woman’s body.

The community of about 3,000 people has lost several members to violence. Chief Derrick Henderson said Sagkeeng has the highest number of cases involving missing and murdered indigenous women and girls in the country.

Among them is Tina Fontaine, whose 15-year-old body was found in Winnipeg’s Red River.

So too is Fonessa Bruyere, who was stabbed to death by her killer who was never found.

Sharon Abraham, whose DNA was found on the farm of B.C. serial killer Robert Pickton, was also from the community.

With a report from CTV's Manitoba Bureau Chief Jill Macyshon