

CTVNews.ca Staff





A Canadian man whose son is undergoing experimental cancer treatment in Mexico hopes an Ontario appeal board will grant much-needed financial coverage for the expensive procedure.

Mike Masotti has already borrowed $300,000 and raised another $107,000 through GoFundMe to cover treatment for his 18-year-old son, Jason, who was diagnosed with brain cancer in January of 2016. Masotti says his son has outlived initial predictions, but he desperately needs the money so the treatments can continue.

"When we came here in October he was bedridden (and) close to death," Masotti told CTV News Channel from Tijuana on Tuesday. "Doctors told him that in Hamilton – that he had a few months left."

Now Jason is eating all his meals and has packed on 50 pounds as a result of the experimental treatment, his father says. He also no longer experiences seizures twice a day.

"He's doing very well."

Masotti said his son is undergoing 15 different treatments, including chemotherapy and other procedures that are not covered by healthcare in the province of Ontario. The 24/7 care costs $13,000 per week, he said.

The Masottis are hoping the Health Services Review and Appeal Board will grant them funding for the experimental procedure at a hearing on Wednesday. However, the province typically does not cover experimental procedures, and the Masottis have been unsuccessful so far in securing government funding.

"The odds are against use big time on that," Masotti said, adding that he has "very little hope" of securing the money his son needs. "We're close to having to come home," he said.