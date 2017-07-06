

CTVNews.ca Staff





Canadian and U.S. fighter jets were scrambled to escort a Cuba-bound Sunwing Airlines flight back to Montreal’s Pierre Elliott Trudeau International Airport on Thursday evening because of an “unruly customer making non-specific threats.”

A spokesperson for the airline confirmed to CTV News that flight WG604 returned to Montreal at approximately 7:25 p.m. There were 170 passengers on board.

A U.S. F15 jet from Barnes Air National Guard Base in Westfield, Mass intercepted the flight near Albany, N.Y., and escorted the plane back to Montreal, according to NORAD,

Canadian CF18s were airborne and monitored the situation from a distance.

The airline said the “disruptive customer” was taken into police custody.