Fighter jets intercept Montreal-to-Cuba flight after passenger utters threats
A CF-18 Hornet leaves for Kuwait from Cold Lake, Alta., on Tuesday, Oct. 21, 2014. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson)
CTVNews.ca Staff
Published Thursday, July 6, 2017 11:16PM EDT
Canadian and U.S. fighter jets were scrambled to escort a Cuba-bound Sunwing Airlines flight back to Montreal’s Pierre Elliott Trudeau International Airport on Thursday evening because of an “unruly customer making non-specific threats.”
A spokesperson for the airline confirmed to CTV News that flight WG604 returned to Montreal at approximately 7:25 p.m. There were 170 passengers on board.
A U.S. F15 jet from Barnes Air National Guard Base in Westfield, Mass intercepted the flight near Albany, N.Y., and escorted the plane back to Montreal, according to NORAD,
Canadian CF18s were airborne and monitored the situation from a distance.
The airline said the “disruptive customer” was taken into police custody.
MOST WATCHED
More News from Canada
- Safety of Indigenous youth focus of emergency meeting in Thunder Bay
- The CFL's only female manager on what it's like working for the Montreal Alouettes
- Fighter jets intercept Montreal-to-Cuba flight after passenger utters threats
- Saskatchewan sues bars that served drunk driver who killed family
- Sask. woman reconnects with couple who saved her from drowning 20 years ago